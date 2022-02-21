Skip to main content

LISTEN: Thunder State of Franchise at All-Star Break

The sunday crew discuss the state of the Thunder season at the All-Star break, they play "Fact or Fiction", and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the state of the Thunder at the All-Star break, and Josh Giddey's emergence into the public eye with his recent triple doubles and All-Star Weekend performance.

Next, the podcast plays "Fact or Fiction", running through questions about the Thunder first, then moving on to the rest of the league. Will Darius Bazley start more games than he sits for the rest of the season? How many games will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play after the break?

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey and Evan Mobley
News

LISTEN: Thunder State of Franchise at All-Star Break

By The Uncontested Podcast
54 seconds ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Thunder Chemistry Off the Court

By Christine Butterfield
21 minutes ago
Josh Giddey, Sam Presti
News

LeBron James Praises Thunder GM Sam Presti: "He's the MVP"

By Ross Lovelace
3 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

By Nick Crain
7 hours ago
MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
Draft Coverage

Ignite Dazzle Scouts, Falter to Charge in Next Gem Game

By Ben Creider
17 hours ago
Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite
News

Scouting the Ignite's Best 2022 Prospects

By Derek Parker
21 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

When Could we see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Make an All-Star Appearance?

By Sam Lane
21 hours ago
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
News

Josh Giddey Flourishes in Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Rookies Falter in Finals

By Ben Creider
Feb 19, 2022