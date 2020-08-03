Thunder/Nuggets Live Blog, Game Notes

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Dennis Schroder for a while. Billy Donovan Announced Today that the sixth man of the year candidate is leaving the bubble to be with his wife while she gives birth to their second child.

There is no timetable for Schroder's return, but Donovan does say he will know more in the coming days. Per Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman, her are Donovan's quotes.

Without Schroder, the Thunder will not be able to play their closing lineup, which features all three balls-handlers on the court at the same time. That lineup, which includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander '-Alexander and Chris Paul, is outscoring opponents by 29 points per 100 possessions.

It also means we get to see Gilgous-Alexander on the floor as a point guard. I asked Donvan on Saturday if he intended to play Gilgeous-Alexander at the one to prepare for this moment, and Donovan replied. "I think we have tried to work on that some during practice knowing Dennis's situation."..."We've gotta play the game to win, and to put our best foot forward, these games are all meaningful right now."

Terrance Ferguson Out

Terrance Ferguson hasn't seen much playing time since the Thunder arrived in Orlando, and he is out of today's game with a leg contusion. Ferguson was sidelined with the same injury in the Thunder's final scrimmage vs. The Trailblazers.

Before Saturday's game with Utah, Ferguson said he planned to play even with the injury.

First Quarter:

Denver down three starters in today's game, no No Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, or Will Barton today for the Nuggets.

I love the fact that teams are still willing to leave Lu Dort alone when he shoots. I hope it stays that way for the rest of the season.

Roberson, in the lineup early today and doing a great job on Paul Millsap on that last possessions. And how about Diallo, being scrappy going after that loose ball. The second unit is always giving this team a spark.

In the past, Diallo would have driven to the basket and picked up a foul on that play. Instead, he pulled up and had a nice little one-handed shot. Showing so much maturity in a short amount of time, he's been the most impressive member of the team since the restart.

Mike Muscala with the three and a rebound on the other end. OUCH! That's going to be a HUGE loss for Oklahoma City if Muscala can't play for a couple of days. With the way his head bounced, he's going into the protocol.

23-22 Denver after one

Second Quarter:

Bazley and Noel welcoming Bol to the NBA, and then he drains the three. Awesome!

Bazley needs to be consistent with that shot. Did a great job of looking for an open shot and getting it. I thought he was a little indecisive on the pass to Chris Paul though.

Thunder are going to need to get hot from three if they want any chance to win this game. Denver continues to work them inside with 22 points in the paint compared to the Thunder's 6.

Adams third foul, not a big deal with 45. 3 left in the first half.

Despite being down by 10 the Thunder are going to go into the half with a one-point lead.





51-50 Oklahoma City at the half.

Third Quarter:

Steven Adams able to go over Jokic for that layup. Dort with a big make on that three.

WOW, so much to unpack in that one play, exceptional ball handling from Millsap to get around Gallinari, then you have Dort meeting him at the rim for the block, followed by the three on the other end by Chris Pual, that sequence is why we watch the NBA.

Adams staring to be very effective on the offensive end in the paint.

Everything about that was pretty basketball and the Thunder in a nutshell. Dort with the steal, nice start on the fast break, good drive by Diallo and Dort there for the rebound, and score teamwork at it's finest.