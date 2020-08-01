Thunder/Jazz Live Blog, Game Notes

It's all good news for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they take on the Utah Jazz today at 2:30. Billy Donovan says everyone is available for today's contest.

When it comes to Andre Robeson's minutes, Donovan says, "We'll have to see how the game goes."..."I think I've been pretty consistent on the fact that we gotta keep all these guys engaged and ready you just don't know what could happen."

"But certainly there will be an opportunity for Andre I think in every game, but we'll see how the game's going, but he's done a nice job through the first three scrimmages. though the few weeks we've been here (Orlando), I'm just happy he's back on the court, and he's available."

Terrance Ferguson sat out the Thunder's last scrimmage with Portland with a leg contusion. Ferguson tries to stay active even though he's been dealing with soreness due to his injury.

Ferguson says his leg is "70-80 percent" but is planning to compete as if it hasn't been hurt at all.

I asked Donovan about giving Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander some time at point guard with Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder off the floor so he could get more comfortable with that role once Schroder leaves the bubble. "I think we have tried to work on that some during practice knowing Dennis's situation."..."We've gotta play the game to win, and to put our best foot forward, these games are all meaningful right now."

"Whenever Dennis has to leave and tend to his family, I feel confident Sahi will be ready for that."

Donovan also has not said if the Thunder would kneel when the National Anthem is being played.