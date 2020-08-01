InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder/Jazz Live Blog, Game Notes

Erik Gee

It's all good news for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they take on the Utah Jazz today at 2:30. Billy Donovan says everyone is available for today's contest.  

When it comes to Andre Robeson's minutes, Donovan says, "We'll have to see how the game goes."..."I think I've been pretty consistent on the fact that we gotta keep all these guys engaged and ready you just don't know what could happen."

"But certainly there will be an opportunity for Andre I think in every game, but we'll see how the game's going, but he's done a nice job through the first three scrimmages. though the few weeks we've been here (Orlando), I'm just happy he's back on the court, and he's available."

Terrance Ferguson sat out the Thunder's last scrimmage with Portland with a leg contusion. Ferguson tries to stay active even though he's been dealing with soreness due to his injury. 

Ferguson says his leg is "70-80 percent" but is planning to compete as if it hasn't been hurt at all. 

I asked Donovan about giving Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander some time at point guard with Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder off the floor so he could get more comfortable with that role once Schroder leaves the bubble. "I think we have tried to work on that some during practice knowing Dennis's situation."..."We've gotta play the game to win, and to put our best foot forward, these games are all meaningful right now."

"Whenever Dennis has to leave and tend to his family, I feel confident Sahi will be ready for that." 

Donovan also has not said if the Thunder would kneel when the National Anthem is being played. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Things to Look for When the Thunder Play the Jazz

Here are three things worth keeping on eye on when Oklahoma City laces em up against Utah on Saturday.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08

Thunder/Jazz Video Preview

We break down the Thunder's upcoming matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Erik Gee

Knicks Job Is A Chance To Evolve

Erik Gee

Thunder Anxious for Restart

The Oklahoma City Thunder are anxious to get the season restarted. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan and Lu Dort have to say about playing the Jazz

Erik Gee

Thunder Most Likable Team in NBA

With Chris Paul leading the way the Thunder are becoming the most likable team in the NBA.

Erik Gee

by

Tonytaylor2021

Re-Previewing the (Rest of) the NBA Season

Erik Gee

Bazley's Improvement Gives Thunder Another Weapon off the Bench

Darius Bazley's newfound strength gives the Thunder another weapon coming off the bench.

Erik Gee

Zion Williamson Makes His Return to Orlando

Erik Gee

Zach Lowe: Thunder 'Tough as Hell'

ESPN's Zach Lowe and Richard Jefferson both believe the Thunder are built for the playoffs.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Is Andre Roberson Ready for the Restart?

After three scrimmages has Billy Donovan seen enough to put Andre Roberson in the Thunder rotation?

Erik Gee