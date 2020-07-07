InsideTheThunder
Lu Dort "I Never Knew When I Could Get Sent Back to the G-Leauge"

Erik Gee

While 2020 has been a stinker for some of us, Thunder guard Luguentz Dort could regard it as one of the best years of his life.  A year after going undrafted, Dort signed a four-year $5.4 million contract on June 24th.  

Dort seemed to cement his place with the Thunder by starting 21 games before the NBA's stoppage. However, because the league is allowing two-way players to participate in the playoffs this season, the Thunder could have chosen to keep Dort on a two-way contract while picking up a free agent to fill their roster spot. 

Dort says, "When I started doing really good these past few games we had, I had conversations with my agents and everything, but nothing was like a 100 percent sure." .."It was still unsure until the last couple of weeks, then it happened." 

When Sam Preti was asked if he intended to sign Dort before the season shut down, Presti responded "he's clearly someone that we want to have with us going forward, and that would be my expectation."

The son of Haitian immigrants Dort grew up in Montreal Nord when the average household income is just over $33,500 (American) per year. Dort's tough upbringing prepared him for life's difficulties. 

However, facing the prospect of going back the G-League this season wasn't without its concerns, inking his recent deal with the Thunder elevated Dort's anxiety. "It was a lot of relief because like I never knew when I'd get sent back to the G-League."

"Every time I was on the court for me was an opportunity to show myself."..."No place is perfect, but I was always doing the best just to prove myself."

Dort has proven himself enough to the Thunder hence the new contract. But there is still work to do; he needs to be a more consistent scorer while defending at the high-level Oklahoma City has come to expect. 

Dort's future looks bright, and now it's more secure with $5.4 million in the bank. 

