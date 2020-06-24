InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Sign Lu Dort to a Four Deal

Erik Gee

As expected, the Thunder are signing Lu Dort to a multi-year contract. Oklahoma City made the announcement official Wednesday afternoon. 

The terms of the deal were not released. Dort cemented his role in the starting lineup when Terrance Ferguson too of leave of absence in January of this season. According to Royce Young of ESPN the Deal will pay Dort $5.4 million over the next four years. 

Dort has started in 29 games for the Thunder he's averaging six points, two rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.  Oklahoma City has gone 16-5 record since Dort took over for Ferguson in the starting lineup.  

The Montreal, Canada native had a career-best 23  after shooing five of six from beyond the arc vs. the Kings in January.  Dort is just the fourth Thunder rookie to knock down five or more threes in a single game. 

Dort had the second-best shooting night for a rookie in Thunder history in February when he went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field en route to 15 points during the Thunder's victory versus the Spurs. 

After Dort's performance against the Spurs, he was asked about the Thunder putting him on a standard NBA contract. "Right now, I'm just staying patient."..."It's a great organization, and they know what they are doing.

 After not being drafted, Dort was signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder last July. He spent one season at Arizona State, where he earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 All-Defense Team honors.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Erik Gee
Erik Gee

Editor

Yes, they do. But, if they wanted someone like Shumpert they would have to waive somebody else. Tony, we are trying to build a community with inside the thunder feel free to start posting in our community section give us all your thoughts on the Thnder.

TONYTHUNDER
TONYTHUNDER

we do have a spot for a 2 way now right and that would take them through the playoffs.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iman Shumpert Would Have no Problem Coming to Oklahoma City

Former Knick, Net, Cavalier, and King Iman Shumpert says he would have no problem coming to Oklahoma City. We'll tell you why all that glitters is not gold in the world of free agency.

Erik Gee

Thunder Fans Would Glady Trade Places With Players

Tomorrow is the deadline for players to let teams know if they are making the trip to Orlando or staying home. Find here why fans would choose to go instead of sitting out the NBA's reboot.

Erik Gee

Pistons Were After Thunder's Weaver for Two Years

It took two years but, the Detriot Pistons finally convince Troy Weaver to become their General Manager. Find out here why now was the right time for Weaver to leave Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Free Agent Signing Begins Today

The NBA is opening a window staring at 11 this morning allowing teams to sign free agents

Erik Gee

So far Thunder Look Like a go for Orlando

While two NBA players are deciding to stay home and more could follow, the Thunder looks good to go.

Erik Gee

Horne: Signing Lu Dort Presents Tax Issues for Thunder

Erik Horne from the Athletic discussed the pros and cons of the Thunder signing Lu Dort to a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

Windhorst: Reboot too Big to Fail

The NBA is about to descend on Orlando, but the growing number of COVID-19 cases has some wondering if this is the right move. We'll tell you why ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the reboot is too big to fail.

Erik Gee

Shapiro, Sports Illustrated, Danilo Gallinari one of the Most to Gain When Season Resumes

Michale Shapiro from Inside The Rockets says Danilo Gallinari is one of the players with the most to gain when the season resumes. We'll tell you why he is not the only player on the Thunder's roster with a lot to gain.

Erik Gee

Thunder Growing General Managers

Sam Presti's Success has other teams looking to sang front office personnel from Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith: Thunder Expected to Sign Lu Dort

Details are becoming more clear on how teams can manage their rosters for the rest of the season. Staring Wednesday a window will be open for teams who have available roster spots to sign two-way players.

Erik Gee