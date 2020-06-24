Thunder Sign Lu Dort to a Four Deal

As expected, the Thunder are signing Lu Dort to a multi-year contract. Oklahoma City made the announcement official Wednesday afternoon.

The terms of the deal were not released. Dort cemented his role in the starting lineup when Terrance Ferguson too of leave of absence in January of this season. According to Royce Young of ESPN the Deal will pay Dort $5.4 million over the next four years.

Dort has started in 29 games for the Thunder he's averaging six points, two rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. Oklahoma City has gone 16-5 record since Dort took over for Ferguson in the starting lineup.

The Montreal, Canada native had a career-best 23 after shooing five of six from beyond the arc vs. the Kings in January. Dort is just the fourth Thunder rookie to knock down five or more threes in a single game.

Dort had the second-best shooting night for a rookie in Thunder history in February when he went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field en route to 15 points during the Thunder's victory versus the Spurs.

After Dort's performance against the Spurs, he was asked about the Thunder putting him on a standard NBA contract. "Right now, I'm just staying patient."..."It's a great organization, and they know what they are doing.

After not being drafted, Dort was signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder last July. He spent one season at Arizona State, where he earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 All-Defense Team honors.

