Mike Muscala Inks Two-Year Deal to Stay with Thunder

Free agent forward Mike Muscala has signed a two-year deal to stay with Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City’s first free agency news of the day has officially dropped.

Free agent forward Mike Muscala will be returning to the Thunder on a two-year, $7M deal, per ESPN Adrian’s Wojnarowski.

The veteran center has been on four teams in nine seasons in the NBA, and was thought to be drawing interest from a number of teams as a free agent.

But Muscala seems to have found a place he wants to be. He has long been thought of as a strong locker room presence for the young, rebuilding Thunder squad. A happy, tearful end-of-season interview capped off a season in which Muscala played just 35 games.

He averaged a career-high 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three.

His agent, Sean Kennedy, told Wojnarowski the news.

Muscala is the second oldest player on the roster behind recently acquired Kemba Walker.

