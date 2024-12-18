Milwaukee Bucks Late Scratch Hurts Depth Against OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks are about to face off in the NBA Cup Championship. The OKC Thunder are five point favorites in this tilt and saw the injury report shift in its direction.
Coming into this game, the Bucks tabbed Khris Middleton as probable before dropping him to doubtful with a non-covid illness. Before the game, the Bucks head coach took to the podium to update his status.
"He is out [tonight]," Doc Rivers said pregame of Middleton's illness. He went on to explain the nature of the Milwaukee Bucks schedule, with a back-to-back to end the week after this game. The Bucks goal is to have Middleton healthy for the rest of the regular season.
This game doesn't count for the regular season standings, so it is a wise move for Milwaukee to rest its forward who has only played in four games this season. In those contests, Middleton is averaging seven points, three rebounds and nearly six assists per game to go along with two stocks on the defensive end. Middleton is shooting a lowly 25 percent from the floor and beyond the arc on the young season.
While resting him is a smart play, it also cuts into an already shallow Bucks squad. They could run out of depth to compete with the Thunder in this game.
