NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Worthy of Pick Against Miami Heat
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Miami Heat on the second night of a back to back on Friday. This marks the Thunder's third game in four days, after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in the NBA Cup Championship and knocking off the Orlando Magic on Thursday to resume regular season action.
Given the nature of the NBA Cup Championship not counting on the regular season docket, the Thunder are on a six game winning streak with a 21-5 record. Oklahoma City has a more talented roster and a more consistent one than its 13-11 Heat counterparts.
So when FanDuel put out the line that sees Oklahoma City favored by just 1.5 points, it feels like an easy bet. There are a few factors working against the OKC Thunder, but it is hard to not take advantage of a rare bet where all they have to do is win. Especially with how lackluster and how oftentimes the Heat no-show.
Oklahoma City has to handle its travel, skipping three time zones, marking its eighth straight day away from home and third game in four nights. They also have to handle another lethal rim protector, which has been a trend to give the Thunder's offense fits.
But with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level, Jalen Williams due to a positive scoring night and the Thunder trying to find its groove from beyond the arc, it should add up to a win despite the Heat being able to deploy Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Bet: Thunder -1.5
The Record: 16-10-1
