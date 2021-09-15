NBA G League Announces New Structure for 2021-22 Season

As the NBA continues to enhance the fan experience, the G League will debut a new, exciting format this season.

The NBA G League announced a new format for its upcoming season on Tuesday that will impact the Oklahoma City Blue and all other teams around the league. This new structure will feature a 36-game regular season as well as an expanded Showcase Cup, a 14-game tournament which begins on Friday, November 5 and then concludes at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase from December 19-22.

In the Showcase Cup, teams will be separated into four regional pods where they will play 12 exciting games against each other. The team with the best record in each pod plus the four best teams outside of them will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the Winter Showcase.

The teams that don’t make it into the top eight will play in two games outside of the event. All of this will ultimately result in each team playing 50 total regular season games.

From there, the regular season will continue leading up to the postseason in April of 2022. At that time, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the playoffs. With that in mind, NBA G League Ignite and Capitanes de la Ciudad de México will compete in the Showcase Cup but will not take part in the 36-game regular season.

Shortly after this season format change was announced, the Blue dropped their 2021-22 schedule, where many of the Thunder’s young prospects will have the opportunity to develop.

This G League season has the opportunity to be the most exciting for Thunder fans as they’ve got so many players that will be competing with the Blue.

