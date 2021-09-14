Oklahoma City Blue Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule

The Oklahoma City blue announced their 2021-22 scheduled on Tuesday.

The announcement highlighted a 40-game slate, most notably with all home games being played in the newly named Paycom Center. The Blue will start off with a four-game home stand.

The first 14 games on Oklahoma City’s schedule are a part of the Showcase Cup. It will feature the 29 G-league affiliates along with the Ignite and finish up at the Winter Showcase.

The top teams in each pod and the teams with the next best winning percentage league wide will compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament from Dec. 19-22.

The remaining G League teams who do not qualify for the Showcase Cup Championship will each play an additional two games each at the Winter Showcase outside of the tournament.

Following Showcase Cup, a 36-game regular season will be played. Team records will reset starting on Dec. 27.

The top six teams in each conference will earn a ticket to the G-League playoffs based solely on the 36-game results. OKC will have 11 home weekend games in their 2021-22 schedule.

Amidst a rebuild, the Blue could see several names Thunder fans are familiar with, including the Aaron Wiggins, OKC’s last selection in the 2021 Draft, and Paul Watson Jr., their most recent signing.

OKC will open against Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, Nov. 5.

The compete schedule can be found here.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.