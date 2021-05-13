Sports Illustrated home
Off Day Guide: Thunder Need Magic Win to Lock Third Best Draft Odds

With a miraculous Cavaliers win on Wednesday, Oklahoma City’s lottery odds hinge largely on Orlando's late-season slate.
Author:
Publish date:

With a Cleveland win on Wednesday, Oklahoma City’s lottery odds hinge largely on Orlando.

With two games left on its regular season slate, the Jazz and Clippers, a late-season win doesn’t seem likely for the Thunder.

If OKC loses out, it will at worst tie for the third best draft odds.

Should the Magic win one of its three remaining games, Oklahoma City could own sole possession of the third best draft odds by seasons end.

Orlando finishing off its regular season slate with back-to-back games against the Eastern Conference leading Sixers, who have yet to lock up the top spot and have Brooklyn hot on their heels.

That leaves the Hawks as the Magic’s best shot at a late-season win.

READ MORE:

Latest Thunder mock draft

OKC lottery odds jump to third

The Hawks have been a feisty squad thus far this season, but have locked up a playoff spot already and have been prone to injury already.

Magic-Hawks tips off at 6:30 from State Farm Arena.

Oklahoma City takes on the Jazz at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday at a time TBD.

