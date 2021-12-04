Offensive Struggles: Thunder Among Worst Shooting Teams in NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled offensively this season, ranking last in the NBA in several categories.

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the middle of a rebuild. Projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they got off to a solid start but have struggled tremendously of late.

In fact, Oklahoma City has lost eight consecutive games and are coming off of a 73-point loss, which was the worst defeat in NBA history. While the Thunder defense did the team no favors in that blowout loss, the offense was only able to generate 79 total points.

Over its past four games, OKC has only scored 100 points once. The Thunder currently sit at the bottom of the league offensively with an average of 98.1 points per game, making them one of only two teams not averaging triple digits.

The struggle to score points has come from being one of the most inefficient teams in the league. While the Thunder have generated quality looks offensively for most of the season, they rank last in field goal percentage (40.7%) and second to last in 3-point percentage (30.2%) through 22 contests.

This has resulted in an offensive rating of 99.1, which is the worst in the NBA.

Only three players in Oklahoma City are averaging double-digit points, as a majority of the roster are inexperienced prospects in their teens and early twenties.

The only player shooting over 40% from deep is Mike Muscala (43.5%) and only Gabriel Deck and Isaiah Roby are shooting better than 50% from the floor. Both Deck and Roby have played limited minutes this season.

Despite having two of the best young guards in the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Thunder have produced the fewest assists of any team in the league with only 19.7 per contest. This is a direct result of shots not falling.

The team will get better as the next couple of seasons unfold, but for now, the offense in OKC is one of the worst in the NBA despite all of the young talent it has.

