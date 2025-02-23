OKC Set to Avenge Previous Loss Versus Minnesota
Following its 23-point win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder is slated to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening.
Being the Thunder's and Timberwolves' third matchup on the season, Oklahoma City will look to avenge its loss it took at the hand of Minnesota just before the NBA All-Star break. On Feb. 13, the Timberwolves were able to best Oklahoma City while competing short handed. The Thunder shot a measly 24.1% from three, lost both the rebound and turnover battles and allowed all three of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards to rack up at least 20 points in scoring apiece.
It was a tough outing for the boys from Bricktown, sending the team into the break with a loss on their mind. Now on the backside of the break, the Thunder will look to set the tone against a talented Timberwolves team. Minnesota has lost three of its last four games before tonight's contest against Oklahoma City, with its only win in that span being over the Thunder.
The Timberwolves will be dealing with some impactful injury implications on Sunday, as Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Jesse Edwards are all sidelined for the game against Oklahoma City. Conversely, the Thunder has nearly all of its pieces back following the break, as Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace have been reintroduced to the lineup while the lone Thunder piece Ajay Mitchell awaits his return later down the line.
This being the second-to-last meeting on the year for these two squads, they will also compete again in a back-to-back double-header fashion as they head to Oklahoma City on Monday to round out the season series. This will be a significant look into what could be a first-round matchup in the postseason.
As it stands, Oklahoma City sits comfortably in the top position in the conference while it appears Minnesota will have to fight for its seventh-seeded position heading closer to the postseason.
