OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren Erasing All Durability Concerns
One wrong step in an Aug. 2022 Seattle Pro-Am game was enough to sideline Chet Holmgren for an entire NBA season. The incoming No. 2 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder had suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, preventing his Midfoot from bearing weight until a full recovery.
Any long-term concerns have become obsolete two calendar years later. Holmgren has started in 91 consecutive Thunder regular season games, a streak that expands to 101 when including playoff games. Only Mikal Bridges (354), Harrison Barnes (231) and Jalen Green (113) have longer cumulative streaks across the league.
His 101st game Friday night against the Houston Rockets consisted of 29 points on 8-for-14 shooting, 4-for-6 from deep, and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. He added five rebounds, three blocks and an assist with just one turnover.
Holmgren held his center counterpart Alperen Sengun to 11 points on 3-for-12 from the field, and two points on 1-for-6 shooting when matched up directly.
"Going into every game, I always want to be aggressive and physical," Holmgren said postgame.
The Thunder have played all nine regular season games without frontcourt pieces Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams, leaving Holmgren as the only true big man in the rotation. He has averaged 28.9 minutes per game and increased his points, rebounds, blocks and steals per game on higher usage than his productive rookie campaign.
With Holmgren on the court this season, the Thunder are allowing 99.5 points per 100 possessions and holding teams to 45.0% 2-point shooting. He has contested a league-high 99 shots within five feet while recording a 42.4% defended field-goal percentage — 18.0% below opponents' average rim field-goal percentage.
Holmgren's defensive duties and offensive obligations are only overshadowed by his playing consistency over the last season and a ninth.
