OKC Thunder, Spurs to Miss One Starter Each in Tonight's Game

The Thunder are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight, hoping to nab a much-needed win versus a West rival.

The Thunder haven't fully looked themselves in recent weeks, which seemed to be fueled by a string of three-straight losses to the Spurs.

The first came in down-to-the-wire fashion in the NBA Cup, where Victor Wembanyama starred to bring his team to the final. The next two defeats came in back-to-back blowout losses,

The NBA media sphere acted accordingly, going as far as to move the Thunder down a spot on the power rankings, and raising questions about how well OKC matches up with Wembanyama and the Spurs. San Antonio hasn't exactly looked unbeatable since those matchup either, though they do hold 3-0 bragging rights over OKC presently.

Oklahoma City is now riding a three-game win-streak, having downed the Jazz, Grizzlies and Heat, though they've yet to return to their dominant two-way selves. A win against the Spurs could certainly serve as a launchpad into the second half of the season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Isaiah Hartestein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

Harrison Ingram — Out: G League

David Jones Garcia — Out: G League

Stanley Umude — Out: G League

Devin Vassell — Out: Left adductor strain

The Thunder see one of the its healthier injury reports in weeks, with only starting center Isaiah Hartenstein listed as out, aside from its rookies.

Hartenstein previously missed eight games with a right soleus strain, before returning for a five-game stint. He exited a bout with the 76ers early, and has since missed eight games with a similar listing.

The missing of the 7-footer is a big blow for the Thunder, who will need all the help they can get to deal with San Antonio’s 7-foot-4 phenom.

The Spurs are among the more healthy teams in the league, with three of their four scratches out due to G League assignment. They will be without a notable contributor in Devin Vassell, who is out with a left adductor strain. Vassell has averaged 15.0 points per game on the season, shooting 38% from three.

Vassell was crucial in San Antonio’s first win over OKC this season, scoring 23 points.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK.