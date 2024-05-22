OKC Thunder Got 'Lowest Level of Chet Holmgren'; Future Remains Bright in Oklahoma City
Chet Holmgren is going to be an anchor for the Oklahoma City Thunder for years to come.
This season, the Thunder exceeded all expectations. They posted a 57-25 record to earn the No. 1 seed in an incredible deep and tough Western Conference. Along the way, they proved their arrival in every fashion.
The team's season came to a stop in a brutal second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a team that has been battle-tested and was simply more fit for the task at hand.
For the Thunder, they weren't ready to rise to the challenge. The reactions from the loss have been strong, with many expressing the need for the Thunder to trade for a traditional big man and shuffling Holmgren to more of a power forward role, playing him alongside a bruiser.
Holmgren's eagerness and willingness to work tirelessly to improve is the very reason that adjustment isn't needed. The 22-year-old unicorn just finished his rookie season. There were highs and lows, as there is with every rookie, but the promise and potential is there.
In fact, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault believes this is the lowest level Holmgren will play at in his career, as he alluded to in his exit interview.
“This is the lowest level of Chet Holmgren we’re going to see, which is pretty exciting,” Daigneault said. “The reason I’m so confident saying that is because of his appetite for improvement. He’s a guy that is incredibly focused. Basketball is his No. 1 priority. He sleeps in his sneakers. He will have a great summer physically and skill-wise.”
Holmgren's hunger and work ethic has shined more than anything in his short, young career. It's the very reason the Thunder can sit on their hands, make minor moves and still take a leap as a franchise next season.
"He’s done a great job of working with us as an organization on a plan and sticking to that plan. He did that last summer through the season. He’ll do that again this summer,” Daigneault said. “When you’ve got a guy with that kind of drive… that plan is that focused and he’s willing to execute it the way he is, improvement is very predictable.”
Holmgren will improve -- whether it be his physical ability or skills -- and the Thunder will reap the benefits of that. They've got a strong core around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Could a rebounding, physical power forward help in the lineup -- something of an Aaron Gordon archetype? Certainly. They don't need it, though, because Holmgren's ability to sacrifice and improve for the team is unmatched.
