Despite Popular Belief, the OKC Thunder Don't Need to Add a Center over the Offseason
After losing in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Dallas Mavericks, many outside observers had the same takeaway about the Oklahoma City Thunder: the team needs to add size.
With a starting lineup that includes just one player over 6-foot-8, the Thunder struggled on the glass at times this season. While Chet Holmgren proved to be a solid rebounder, the rookie weighs just 208 pounds and can have trouble fighting down low against some of the heavier centers in the NBA.
Even heading into OKC's first round matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, multiple national media members and countless viewers on social media believed that 265-pound Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas would be a problem for Mark Daigneault's team due to their lack of size.
The only other center who played rotational minutes for the Thunder in 2023-24 was Jaylin Williams, who fits Oklahoma City's scheme well and offers more weight and strength than Holmgren, but is only 6-foot-9.
With Williams and Holmgren being the only true centers in OKC's rotation, the Mavericks duo of Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford were able to accumulate impressive rebounding counts in the Western Conference Semifinals. In Game 6, Lively tallied 15 rebounds and grabbed multiple offensive boards down the stretch that helped Dallas edge out the Thunder.
After this game, the same people who already believed that Oklahoma City was in need of another center doubled down on this take, pointing to Lively's performance as proof that OKC is just one piece away.
To fix the Thunder's lack of size, media members and betting markets have linked Oklahoma City to upcoming free agents like Nic Claxton, potential trade targets like Jarrett Allen or draft prospects like Purdue's Zach Edey.
While any of the three aforementioned players would add size to OKC's roster and likely help with some of the team's rebounding woes, bringing in a pricey big man would be an overreaction for Thunder General Manager Sam Presti.
Allen is set to make $20 million for each of the next two seasons, and doesn't fit with the offensive style Daigneault likes to play. With very little passing, ball handling or perimeter shooting acumen, Allen doesn't seem like the type of player that Presti would be willing to trade away assets for at this point in the team's life cycle.
Claxton is more mobile than Allen, but likely would still command a large price tag for a player who doesn't dribble, pass or shoot 3-pointers as well as the Thunder's offense calls for.
Edey, who tested well in mobility and shooting drills at the NBA Combine, would be perhaps the biggest overreaction for Presti and company. While the 7-foot-4, 300-pound center from Purdue could certainly help OKC on the glass, Edey doesn't have the skill set to play on the perimeter in an offense that often positions its centers outside of the paint to help ball handlers drive into the lane unobstructed.
While Oklahoma City has a few clear flaws, notably size and rebounding, the team is still so young that there is no need to rush getting the right role player to fit within the team's system. Adding strength and rebounding prowess would be helpful for Daigneault's team, but whoever the Thunder add will need to be able to shoot, pass and dribble in order to be successful in OKC's offense.
If Presti and company are unable to find a forward or center who can grab rebounds while also knocking down shots and making smart passes over the summer, the team's front office should and likely will wait until the trade deadline or next offseason to see what their options are.
While rebounding is clearly an area that the Thunder need to improve, adding a big man who can't knock down open shots or move the ball in Daigneault's system would set the team back more than it would help Oklahoma City take the next step towards being a true contender.
