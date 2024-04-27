OKC Thunder: Josh Giddey Adjusting to Smaller Role in Playoffs
Josh Giddey struggled throughout the regular season, but the playoffs offer a new opportunity.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder won 57 games and earned the West’s No. 1 seed, one starter often stood out because of his struggles. Adjusting to expectations took a toll on Giddey’s performance, but he still had flashes of his ideal version.
This season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. A decrease in production was understandable with the addition of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams’ breakout, but Giddey often looked uncomfortable.
However, Giddey began to find his rhythm late in the season, giving him some momentum before the postseason. After the All-Star break, Giddey’s averages increased to 14 points, seven rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Perhaps most importantly, he began to knock down his open looks. Throughout the season, Giddey shot 35.5% on wide-open 3-point attempts. Shots are considered wide-open when the closest defender is six or more feet away.
Giddey’s efficiency on wide-open 3-point shots increased to 37.3% after the All-Star break. He shot better on those looks than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.
Although Giddey was among the Thunder's worst wide-open shooters, those attempts made up almost all of his 3-pointers. That has continued into the playoffs, with four of his five 3-point attempts through two games being wide-open.
Despite being left open, Giddey’s strategy has shifted somewhat. Along with a lower 3-point volume, Giddey has taken three fewer shots per game in the playoffs.
Giddey has taken fewer shots and is touching the ball less. After averaging 56.5 touches per game in the regular season, he has only 81 total touches through Games 1 and 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Unsurprisingly, Giddey has taken a back seat to Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren in the playoffs. But considering Giddey’s play to end the season, the Thunder should be comfortable if teams force the ball into his hands.
