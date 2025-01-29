OKC Thunder Lineups Rank Among the Best in NBA
Just one of the Oklahoma City Thunder's biggest separating differences from other teams around the NBA is ability to have several lineups that rank as the most effective.
In several combinations of an assortment of players, the Thunder still come in towards the top. The only true constant is MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup, which is a given considering the production he gives on both the offensive and defensive end.
Using defense, offensive and net rating, CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger measured the best five, three and two-man lineups in the leauge. Oklahoma City found its way on all of them:
Five-Man
Three-Man
Two-Man
Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace, Williams, Dort, Hartenstein
Gilgeous-Alexander, Wallace, Dort
Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort
Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Dort
Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Wallace
Aside from Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort next leads the Thunder with four appearances of the listed lineups. Purely on a defensive level its no surprise the two guards mesh so well together — Dort might as well be the most intimidating perimeter defender in the NBA — but their offensive combination has also came together.
The defensive rating of all lineups overwhelms nearly every other team, bested by the five-man's 100.6. With the amount of versatility and strong defenders at any given position, Oklahoma City has the ability to run about anything. That makes it highly difficult to game plan for, and that's been without Chet Holmgren for most of the regular season.
A 37-8 record and tight hold of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Thunder slowing down any on defense seems unlikely. Trade conversations have certainly come up as it looks to compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy, but with the roster as glued together as it is now, switching up the chemistry could be looked at as a poor move down the road.
It doesn't matter if analytics or the eye test are used to prove the point, Oklahoma City is in the upper echelon of contenders this year. When one lineup isn't working, it has several under its sleeve to throw out and make an impact.
