Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Discusses Chet Holmgren's Injury Rehab Process
The Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the practice court on Saturday ahead of their four game road trip on deck. That stretch begins on Monday against Sacramento and ends on Sunday against the Houston Rockets with games against the Warriors and Lakers in between.
Oklahoma City will miss their rising star Chet Holmgren, during this stretch. The Thunder big man suffered a hip fracture two weeks ago against Golden State which will sideline him for an extended chunk of the regular season.
The Thunder do expect the seven-footer to return to this lineup during the 2024-25 NBA Season - which is a good sign. A notoriously tight lipped organization didn't lob that line in their press release for no reason, it remains an extremely positive indicator for the rising stars return.
On Saturday, Holmgren was spotted at practice on crutches. This is the first time that the Gonzaga product has been in the facility while the media was let in. This sparked a question to Mark Daigneault about his rehab process.
“Well, he’s immobile right now, he is not doing very much, so he’s not doing very much. He’s probably bored," Daigneault said. "But, he has been around the building a little bit. We will continue to have him around the building when the team is around now that he can at least get out of the house."
The Thunder bench boss explained the nature of the injury kept Holmgren home-bound while resting up his hip fracture to allow it to heel.
"The first couple of days [of that injury] you are supposed to stay very still. He is now able to crutch around and do a little bit more," Daigneault said.
