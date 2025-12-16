Davante Adams Injury: NFL Insider Shares Middling Update on Receiver's Week 16 Status
Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams is considered "week-to-week" after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury during Sunday's game vs. the Lions, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night, per sources.
According to Rapoport, Adams's injury is not new, per se, but rather an aggravation of an injury he had been dealing with. It's also likely he does not play in the Rams' upcoming Thursday Night Football tilt vs. the Seahawks.
Although Adams did not return to Sunday's game after his initial exit, the Rams were nonetheless able to clinch a playoff berth with a 41–34 win. After the game, head coach Sean McVay said Adams was "optimistic" about the injury.
"We'll see what that means," McVay said. "I can't imagine that's good for Thursday with just the short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn't rule him out quite yet. But it didn't look good."
Adams is a crucial piece of the Rams' offense; he has 789 yards off 60 catches so far this season, and leads the league in receiving touchdowns (14). With playoffs clinched, however, the team is in a decent spot to finish out the year without him if they need, and hold out hope that their stud wideout is ready for the postseason come January.
That said, both Seattle and L.A. also stand to snag the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Thursday night's game carries massive implications on that front. Missing Adams would be risky—but it might be the only option the Rams have. We'll see.