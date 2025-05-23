OKC Thunder MVP, All-Star Tabbed All-NBA Selectees
It's been a historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bricktown Ballers posted a 68-14 regular season, the best point differential in NBA history, the best cross-conference record in League history, and the most double-digit wins of any NBA team.
This led the Thunder to not only boast two All-Stars during the regular season at the Mid-Winter Classic but take a trip to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
A week full of celebration only grew after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named MVP, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams earned All-Defensive honors, all before the Thunder grabbed a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves.
In the off-day on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder got more news to celebrate, as the NBA announced its three All-NBA Teams.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, Gilgeous-Alexander was always a lock for first-time All-NBA, his third straight selection to this exclusive club after hoisting the 2025 Kia MVP at center court before Game 2 in the Paycom Center on Thursday.
This has been a special season for Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.7 points, dished out 6.4 assists and hauled in 5.0 rebounds while compiling 2.7 stocks per game. All on jaw-dropping efficiency with shooting splits of 52/37/89.
There was only one question entering Friday: Was his Santa Clara co-star going to join him as an All-NBA member?
Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 stocks per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 78% at the charity stripe in 69 games en route to that first All-Star nod.
The NBA announced Friday that the Thunder's No. 2 option was indeed named to the All-NBA third-team.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are the Thunder's first co-All-NBA teammates since Russell Westbrook and Paul George.