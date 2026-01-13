Defensive End of the Floor Most Important for OKC Thunder

Defense wins championships. Everyone who has played sports at any level has heard a coach utter that cliche countless times. It is a hallmark of any competitive sports environment and the Oklahoma City Thunder proved that to be true last year when they posted a historic defensive unit in the regular season for a franchise-high 68 wins and rode that end of the floor to the team's first NBA championship.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's defense got the Bricktown Ballers out of more than a few messy situations throughout series when the half court offense stalled or when the team's backs were against the wall in a pair of Game 7s.

That is how Sam Presti has built this Thunder team. Defense first with that being a priority in many of the players on this roster which overshadows their offensive game in a big way.

The formula for Oklahoma City to win games, as currently constructed, will always be on the defensive end. Sliding their feet and shutting down drivers before they are even funneled into an elite shot blocker like Chet Holmgren, swiping the bal away from lose dribblers and getting into the passing lanes. It is highlighted by their communication, athleticism and switch-ability across the board and when they are engaged on that end the Thunder can truly suffocate their opponents offense.

During a stretch from the middle of December to the start of January, the Oklahoma City Thunder's defensive intensity, effort and execution, lapsed. On Sunday against the Miami Heat, they looked like the Thunder of old for the first time in a long time.

"Chet [Holmgren] said something - usually he's hit or miss - but he made a good point. He was like 'teams, when they score, it should feel like a relief more than the energy boost.' I think we did a good job at that," Jalen Williams said postgame against Miami.

That feeling was shared by their superstar following the Thunder's win over the Heat.

"We got back defensively and really made them score up over top of us.... We got back, got set and made them play through us," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared post game.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a date with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, a massive test for this defense. The Spurs have blown out the Thunder twice this season and gotten whatever they wanted on the offensive end against this still top of the league defensive unit. The Thunder have to be back to normal defensively tonight to have a shot to beat San Antonio.