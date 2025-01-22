OKC Thunder Reclaims Top Spot in NBA Power Rankings
Despite a very rare loss on Friday night, Oklahoma City proved itself as the best team in the NBA. After taking down the Knicks and the Celtics, the Thunder’s last challenge was a rematch against the league-best Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers outlasted the Thunder in their previous matchup a week prior — a matchup that turned into an instant classic. The highly promoted rematch wasn’t nearly as entertaining — unless, of course, you’re a diehard Thunder fan. Oklahoma City dominated Cleveland, leading by 40+ points during stretches in the third quarter. And the most impressive part? Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein were sidelined, and Oklahoma City still found a way.
The Thunder passed the Cavs for the No. 1 spot in the NBA power rankings following the head-to-head matchup. Oklahoma City is back in a familiar spot at the top.
“The Thunder were without Isaiah Hartenstein on Thursday (and over the weekend), but they didn’t have to worry much about rebounding, because they forced 21 turnovers, including 13 on 52 possessions in the first half,” John Schuhmann wrote. “They continue to have the best turnover differential (-6.5 per game) in the 48 seasons for which turnovers have been counted, having committed fewer than their opponent in 37 of their 42 games.”
The loss against the Mavericks stung, but was a clear outlier with nothing to take away from. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Hartenstein, and Ajay Mitchell were all sidelined and it was Oklahoma City’s second game of a back-to-back. The Cleveland game, and the week prior, proved that Oklahoma City is the NBA’s best squad — especially when healthy. Or at least relatively healthy.
The Thunder has a rematch against Dallas on Thursday night, and as it did against Cleveland, the team will be looking for revenge.
“With the Thunder a little banged up, it’s good news that they’ll play only four games over the next 12 days, with two of those four against the Jazz and Blazers,” Schuhmann wrote. “With their win over Brooklyn on Sunday, the Thunder are 12-0 (with an average point differential of 21.4 points per game) against the bottom nine teams in the league.”
For now, Oklahoma City holds possession of the top spot. And with the way this squad has been playing, it might be that way for a while.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.