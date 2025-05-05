OKC Thunder’s Endurance Advantage Could Pay Off Later in Series
Oklahoma City’s first round domination allowed the team to reap a few immediate rewards. The Thunder enjoyed more than a full week of rest, the scouting team got to lock in on the potential opponent, and the Clippers-Nuggets series went the full seven games. All things considered, it was a picture perfect first round for the Thunder.
Although Denver is a rock solid basketball team, it feels like everyone would agree that depth might not be their strong suit. The Nuggets have impactful role players, certainly, but the bench is relatively short. Most of the time, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson are the only two players getting valuable minutes off the bench, and Watson averaged just 13 minutes per game in the opening series. The rotation is short, and Denver likes to rely on its starters heavily.
Because of the Thunder’s week-long rest, this obviously bodes well for their operation. In addition to the rest, Oklahoma City is the polar opposite from Denver in terms of rotation. Mark Daigneault likes to play a lot of different players, and the Thunder had a 10-man rotation at points during the first round. That’s not to say the bench won’t tighten up as the games get bigger, but Oklahoma City trusts a lot of different guys.
The immediate reaction to the Thunder’s long period of rest, and Denver’s exhaustion, is to assume Oklahoma City will come out with its hair on fire. While that very well could happen, there’s also a good chance that the Thunder’s rust could really show. OKC needs to find a rhythm and really get back in the swing of things, and a slow shooting start would make sense. Denver played Game 7 just 48 hours ago, and their bodies are still in game-mode.
Oklahoma City’s well-earned break after round one could really start to pay off later in the series. The Nuggets could still be riding the high of a recent series win, and Oklahoma City will be shaking off the rest. But once the monotony sets in, and the games are flying by with only a day of rest in between, the advantage will definitely shift to the Thunder's favor.
This team's impressive rotation will be on full display by the time the series is over. Oklahoma City can really use the games in the middle to wear Denver down and deliver the knockout punch. Oklahoma City's well-earned rest will be evident as the series goes on and both teams have to adjust. The Thunder's depth should be overwhelming.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.