Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 17

The Alabama Crimson Tide snapped their two-game losing streak on Tuesday when they cruised past Mississippi State by a final score of 97-82.

On Saturday afternoon, they'll face an Oklahoma Sooners team that has lost three straight games, most recently losing to the Florida Gators by a score of 96-79.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama -5.5 (-102)

Oklahoma +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Alabama -245

Oklahoma +198

Total

OVER 171.5 (-115)

UNDER 171.5 (-105)

Alabama vs. Oklahoma How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 17

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Alabama Record: 12-5 (2-2 in SEC)

Purdue Record: 11-6 (1-3 in SEC)

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-1 in Alabama's last five games

The OVER is 6-1 in Alabama's last seven road games

Alabama is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games as the favorite

Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 5-2 in Oklahoma's last seven games

Oklahoma is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch

Labaron Philon Jr., G - Alabama Crimson Tide

Not only does Labaron Philon Jr. lead Alabama in scoring, averaging 21.9 points per game, but he's also leading the team in assists per game with 4.9 and steals per game with 1.4. If he can improve his three-point shooting slightly, up from 37.6%, this Alabama offense is going to be a tough test for any team in college basketball.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick

The key for any game involving Alabama is how well its opponent can stop the three-point shot. Alabama has one of the highest three-point shot rates in the country, and I expect the Crimson Tide to thrive in that area on Saturday when they face a Sooners team that ranks 203rd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is primarily a two-point shooting team, and they may struggle in that area as they face a Crimson Tide defense that ranks 41st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 47.3% from two-point range.

Styles make fights, and the stylistic advantage goes to Alabama in this one. I'll lay the points with the Crimson Tide.

Pick: Alabama -5.5 (-102) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

