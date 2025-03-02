OKC Thunder's Four-Game Road Win Streak Carries into San Antonio Spurs Contest
The Oklahoma City Thunder is riding on a four-game road win streak currently as it heads into its Sunday evening matchup versus the San Antonio Spurs.
With each win on the road coming after the NBA All-Star break, the Thunder has established a rhythm despite dropping a 25-point lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Feb. 24, its only loss since the break.
The Thunder now prepare for an away bout against San Antonio, though the Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama while Oklahoma City is set to be without Chet Holmgren. Wembanyama was recently diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of the season.
To San Antonio's luck, it's been reported Wembanyama will not deal with any long-term issues due to the blood clot condition.
For the Thunder, Holmgren suffered a right ankle sprain in Oklahoma City's win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, marking yet another absence having played in only 17 contests this season.
Both teams will be without its 7-foot stars in the teams' final matchup on the season, a series which is tied up 1-1. In Holmgren and Wembanyama's lone matchup on the season, Oklahoma City took a 105-93 victory while Holmgren logged 19 points and two blocks in the game in late October.
Besides Holmgren, the Thunder will also be fielding a rotation without Isaiah Joe, and possibly Ousmane Dieng who is a game-time decision. The Spurs will could potentially also be without Charles Bassey, who is a game-time decision on San Antonio's side.
The Spurs haven't seen the greatest amount of success since its return from the break, dropping four of its last five outings, but the team did claim a road win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit at fourth in the Western Conference, in its most recent game.
Oklahoma City will look to add onto its road streak on Sunday without Holmgren, and snag the season series over San Antonio without Wembanyama on its side.
