OKC Thunder Sign Josh Hall On Two-Way Deal

For a second-straight season, Josh Hall will be on a two-way deal for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Earlier this month, Thunder rookie Aaron Wiggins was signed to a two-way contract. This left one more spot open for another player to join the team on the same deal.

On Wednesday morning, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Josh Hall would be filling that second and final two-way spot.

Hall was on a two-way deal last season as well, battling injuries the majority of the season. Heading into the 2021-22 season, he’ll look to stay healthy and make an impact both for the Thunder and also the OKC Blue in the G League.

As a rookie, Hall appeared in 21 games and averaged 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

Standing at 6-foot-9, he’s got the tools to be an excellent player in the NBA if given the right time and opportunity to develop.

Hall was initially signed by Oklahoma City last season as an undrafted free agent after skipping college to go straight to the NBA.

He was a member of the Thunder’s recent NBA Summer League team, averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

