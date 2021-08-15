Summer League Journal: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Part 2

Oklahoma City's second-round pick continues to play well in Summer League against the Indiana Pacers.

Although he was the Oklahoma City Thunder's third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has exceeded expectations in NBA Summer League. Showing the ability to do everything on the floor, he earned a four-year contract with the team and will be a key piece of the roster moving forward.

Just 20 years old, Robinson-Earl is truly NBA-ready. A Villanova product, he knows how to play the game the right way and brings a lot of versatility.

Both on and off the floor, he's been impactful in the positive chemistry of the young team.

"It's a great group," said Robinson-Earl on Saturday. "We're really close off the court and I think thats shows on the court."

With just one game remaining in summer league, Robinson-Earl will have the opportunity to close out an extremely successful start to his NBA career on Monday.

Box Score

Against the Pacers, Robinson-Earl was once again one of the Thunder's top performers. Doing a little bit of everything, he led the team in rebounding and made winning plays.

Robinson-Earl finished with a double-double, producing 13 points, ten rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. He also shot 50 percent from the floor, continuing his efficient streak of games in NBA Summer League.

Four games into the summer, Robinson-Earl has been perhaps the most consistent player on the Oklahoma City roster. While he likely doesn't have a superstar ceiling, he has already shown how great of a role player he can be in the NBA.

Play of the Game

Robinson-Earl has registered a blocked shot in every single summer league game to this point. On Saturday, he sent first-round pick Isaiah Jackson's layup attempt into the stands.

Although he's an undersized big and won't be able to play full-time center at the next level, Robinson-Earl brings versatility and solid production in small ball lineups. Especially on a rebuilding Thunder roster that lacks big men, he'll get plenty of opportunity in the 2021-22 season.

Room for Improvement

Robinson-Earl truly does everything at a solid level. However, it's still his 3-point shooting that is the unknown. Like many young players, the development of his jumper will drastically impact his ceiling as an NBA player.

He went 1-for-3 from beyond the arc Saturday, showing that he still has some work to do. While Robinson-Earl converted on quite a few of his 3-pointers through these first four games, he needs to make threes more consistently when the NBA season kicks off.

