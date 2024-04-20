OKC Thunder: Strong Season Series Could Lead to Playoff Success Against Pelicans
Nearly a week after securing the West’s No. 1 seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder finally know their first-round opponent.
After the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament on Friday, they will be in Oklahoma City for Game 1 on Sunday. Although no playoff series will be easy, the Thunder can’t be too upset with how things worked out.
Of course, the storyline for the Pelicans coming into the playoffs is the health of star forward Zion Williamson, who left late in the team’s first play-in game. Although his left hamstring strain could force him to miss time in the playoffs, the Thunder have matched up well against the Pelicans all season.
Oklahoma City finished the regular season with a 2-1 record against New Orleans. The teams most recently matched up in late March at Smoothie King Center.
The Thunder built a 20-point lead in the third quarter before the Pelicans came back to tie the game and take a lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Thunder regained their composure with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort making clutch 3-pointers to get a win.
That game was not the first time Oklahoma City blew a large lead in the season series. In the teams’ first matchup in November, New Orleans took control late after trailing by 22 in the first half.
Missed potential go-ahead 3-pointers by Josh Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander in the final minute helped the Pelicans complete their comeback and get their only win against the Thunder this season.
The only other game between the teams featured one of the Thunder’s best defensive performances of the season. After a back-and-forth start, the Thunder led for the final 33 minutes.
New Orleans shot only 39% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City never allowed more than 24 points in a quarter, including a 17-point second quarter.
OKC Thunder vs Pelicans this season:
Nov. 1 @ OKC: L 110-106
Jan. 26 @ NO: W 107-83
March 31 @ NO: W 119-112
Considering that road teams have won each matchup this season, protecting home court advantage is a must for Oklahoma City. It will not be an easy series, but a matchup like this is Oklahoma City’s reward for getting the No. 1 seed.
