Oklahoma City Takes High Profile Big Man in Recent Mock Draft
The Thunder’s offseason direction is anyone’s guess. But having a handful of options — and all of them being positive — isn’t a bad position to be in at all.
On top of the huge salary cap budget and infinite trade assets, Oklahoma City is currently slotted to pick at No. 12 in the upcoming NBA Draft. Sure, the team could look to trade the pick for win-now talent, but if there’s a prospect that could make the Thunder better immediately and have a rookie contract, it could be smart to take another lottery swing.
One of the Thunder’s only real needs heading into the summer is front court depth. Whether that’s a center off the bench or a strong forward to slot next to Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City could use another option or two down low.
In The Ringer’s newest mock draft, Kevin O’Connor has Oklahoma City taking a high-profile, suddenly polarizing prospect in Purdue’s Zach Edey. Edey is one of the best college basketball players of all time and put up gaudy numbers this season for the Boilermakers.
At 7-foot-4, he towers over everyone, and that won’t change in the NBA. His mobility, versatility, and defense are the hold ups in his game translating. There’s a crowd that thinks Edey’s game isn’t a fit for the modern day NBA, and there’s the opposite crowd that thinks Edey’s college dominance will continue and he will turn into a high-level NBA starter.
“Edey addresses Oklahoma City’s need for size and adds a totally different interior ingredient to their offense with his interior scoring, offensive rebounding, and screening,” O’Connor wrote. “And if there’s anyone who can turn Edey's touch around the basket into reliable 3-point shooting, it’s assistant coach Chip Engelland.”
Edey would have to get used to Oklahoma City’s high octane dribble drive offense and find ways to be effective, but he’d certainly be a terrific rebounder and screener when needed. The Thunder could use the size, and if the staff believes the shooting touch and potential is there, it makes sense to take a swing on such a highly productive college player.
His mobility and range on offense will be the deciding question when it comes to fit in Oklahoma City. The Thunder’s philosophy relies on floor spacing and having the paint wide open for guards to drive. His worth as a rebounder would be huge for a Thunder team that struggled on the glass most nights.
Edey would have to find a way to fit into the equation, but the talent is there and the fit is intriguing.
