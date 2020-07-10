Chris Paul Plays For Equality

Thunder guard Chris Paul is reportedly going to choose Equality to be displayed on the back of his jersey. The NBA and the NBPA agreed to an approved list of messages players could show where their last names usually go.

Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Marc Spears broke the news on Paul's choice on Thursday. Paul is not only the president of the players' association; he is also one of the most socially active players in the NBA. Paul will join many of his fellow union members in using the restart as a way to call attention to issues that need to be addressed.

Afternoon Thunder

The last four months have been a significant adjustment for all of us. Between kids being out of school, working from home, and Boomers learning how to Tik Tok, the world is taking some strange turns.

The NBA is not immune to COVID-19 life. When the league returns on July 30th, it will look more like an early-season College Basketball tournament vs. a primetime made for TV event.

The Thunder's first matchup of the reboot is Augst 1st at 2:30 vs. the Jazz. That's a Saturday, and we're going to bet you'll be at home so starved for sports that your family will tailgate like its opening day for College Football.

After that is when you'll have to navigate your work schedule around the Thunder's game schedule, for the exception of an August 12th game with the Heat, the entire slate will force you to clear your DVR at least once a week.

Mon. 8/3 DEN 3:00 PM Wed. 8/5 LAL 5:30 PM Fri. 8/7 MEM 3:00 PM Sun. 8/9 WAS 11:30 AM Mon. 8/10 PHX 1:30 PM Wed. 8/12 MIA 7:00 PM Fri. 8/14 LAC TBD

You'll need to make sure your devices are charged in case you're back in the office. On the plus side, with everyone social distancing, you have less of a chance of getting caught not working.

