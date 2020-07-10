InsideTheThunder
Chris Paul Plays For Equality

Erik Gee

Thunder guard Chris Paul is reportedly going to choose Equality to be displayed on the back of his jersey. The NBA and the NBPA agreed to an approved list of messages players could show where their last names usually go. 

Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Marc Spears broke the news on Paul's choice on Thursday. Paul is not only the president of the players' association; he is also one of the most socially active players in the NBA. Paul will join many of his fellow union members in using the restart as a way to call attention to issues that need to be addressed. 

Afternoon Thunder

The last four months have been a significant adjustment for all of us. Between kids being out of school, working from home, and Boomers learning how to Tik Tok, the world is taking some strange turns. 

The NBA is not immune to COVID-19 life. When the league returns on July 30th, it will look more like an early-season College Basketball tournament vs. a primetime made for TV event. 

The Thunder's first matchup of the reboot is Augst 1st at 2:30 vs. the Jazz. That's a Saturday, and we're going to bet you'll be at home so starved for sports that your family will tailgate like its opening day for College Football. 

After that is when you'll have to navigate your work schedule around the Thunder's game schedule, for the exception of an August 12th game with the Heat, the entire slate will force you to clear your DVR at least once a week. 

Mon. 8/3 DEN 3:00 PM Wed. 8/5 LAL 5:30 PM Fri. 8/7 MEM 3:00 PM Sun. 8/9 WAS 11:30 AM Mon. 8/10 PHX 1:30 PM Wed. 8/12 MIA 7:00 PM Fri. 8/14 LAC TBD

You'll need to make sure your devices are charged in case you're back in the office. On the plus side, with everyone social distancing, you have less of a chance of getting caught not working. 

 

Thunder Begin Practice on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder get back to work on Friday as the NBA prepares to restart.

Erik Gee

What Sports Illustrated is Saying About Chris Paul

Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets says Chris Paul is the 17th most exciting player in the bubble. We'll tell you why Oklahoma City and several other teams should be considered contenders.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams "You Just Gotta Come in Hot"

The Thunder were 8-2 in their last 10 before the NBA shutdown. Steven Adams says the team that regains their momentum has the best chance to win the championship.

Erik Gee

Mussatto: Isiah Roby Out For the Year

Forward Isiah Roby is out for the rest of the year and will not be replaced on the Thunder's roster. We'll also tel you why Adam Silver is concerned about life inside the buble.

Erik Gee

You Can't Spell Swag Without S-G-A

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs with Converse.

Erik Gee

Thunder Leave Today for Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder depart for Orlando today and have a short amount of time to get ready for the NBA restart. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan had to say about his staff making adjustments.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari "What we are Fighting for is More Important Than Free Agency"

Danilo Gallinari is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. He could have sat out in order to avoid injury or something more serious, We'll tell you why he chose to come back.

Erik Gee

Thunder/CAA Sports Create Thunder Fellows Program for Black Students in Tulsa

The Oklahoma City Thunder along with CAA is creating a program to give Black youth job opportunities in sports, entertainment, and technology.

Erik Gee

Lu Dort "I Never Knew When I Could Get Sent Back to the G-Leauge"

Lu Dort signed a four-year $5.4 million deal with the Thunder on June 24th. We'll tell you why before he put pin to paper there was some anxiety for the Oklahoma City guard.

Erik Gee