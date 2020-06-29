InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Chris Paul is the Social Conscience of the NBA

Erik Gee

When Chris Paul decides to retire from the NBA, he will have no shortage of career options. I would like to see him take over for Sam Presti and become the Thunder's General Manager, but, if that's not in the cards, he's already on his way to being one heck of a documentary filmmaker. 

As Erik Horne of The Athletic reports, Paul is currently collaborating with producer/director Antoine Fuqua on "The Day That Sports Stood Still." Back in May, Variety said the film is hoping to capture the moment that both players and fans return to stadiums. 

 "Everyone has a story, and I get an opportunity to tell about what led up to that day and what it was like in the locker room." Paul, of course, was at ground zero when Adam Silver pulled the plug on the NBA season.  

Paul not only watched in real-time as events unfolded, but he was also made sure the Jazz was taken care of by having beer and wine delivered to the visitors' locker room. Paul and the NBAPA is working to allow players to have personalized messages on the back of their jerseys. 

The messages will support social causes and charities. Paul says, "We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out." 

"People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody's mind in Orlando."... "With these jerseys, it doesn't go away." 

Paul also likes the idea of helping those who can't advocate for themselves. "The reason I'm passionate and excited about it is that it gives a voice to the voiceless. 

"It also gives guys a chance to shine a light on something they are passionate about."... "Otherwise, they may not have been given a chance to express themselves."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Not Fully Recovered From COVID-19

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert says he still has issues smelling since contracting COVID-19 in March.

Erik Gee

Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

The Company that owns the naming rights to the Thunder's arena files for bankruptcy.

Erik Gee

Social Media Gives Fan Access to Thunder

The next time you want to hear the truth from your favorite athlete hit em up on Twitter.

Erik Gee

Medina: Chris Paul Calls on NBA to Improve Diversity in the Front Office

Chris Paul and Adam Silver both feel the NBA can do a better job of being more diverse when hiring people for key positions.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Officially Signs Devon Hall As a Substitute Player

The Oklahoma City Thunder sign Devon Hall as a substitute player for the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Thunder 50-1 to Play in the NBA Finals

The seeding Schedule is set now it's time to take a look at the the Thunder's path to the NBA finals.

Erik Gee

Thunder Committed to Finishing the Season

Even with 16 players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days and amid social unrest, the Oklahoma City Thunder are committed to taking part in the NBA reboot.

Erik Gee

Thunder Players Will be Well Protected in Orlando

Thunder players and anyone else in their traveling party will be well protected by security professionals during their time in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Thunder in the Playoffs

For the 10th time in 11 years, the Oklahoma City Thunder are Playoff Bound.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul, top Priorities are Health and Safety

Chris Paul says health and safety are the NBA's top priorities in getting back to work.

Erik Gee