Chris Paul is the Social Conscience of the NBA

When Chris Paul decides to retire from the NBA, he will have no shortage of career options. I would like to see him take over for Sam Presti and become the Thunder's General Manager, but, if that's not in the cards, he's already on his way to being one heck of a documentary filmmaker.

As Erik Horne of The Athletic reports, Paul is currently collaborating with producer/director Antoine Fuqua on "The Day That Sports Stood Still." Back in May, Variety said the film is hoping to capture the moment that both players and fans return to stadiums.

"Everyone has a story, and I get an opportunity to tell about what led up to that day and what it was like in the locker room." Paul, of course, was at ground zero when Adam Silver pulled the plug on the NBA season.

Paul not only watched in real-time as events unfolded, but he was also made sure the Jazz was taken care of by having beer and wine delivered to the visitors' locker room. Paul and the NBAPA is working to allow players to have personalized messages on the back of their jerseys.

The messages will support social causes and charities. Paul says, "We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out."

"People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody's mind in Orlando."... "With these jerseys, it doesn't go away."

Paul also likes the idea of helping those who can't advocate for themselves. "The reason I'm passionate and excited about it is that it gives a voice to the voiceless.

"It also gives guys a chance to shine a light on something they are passionate about."... "Otherwise, they may not have been given a chance to express themselves."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.