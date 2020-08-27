Thunder Vote to Continue Playing

The Oklahoma City Thunder has voted to continue playing this NBA season. Every other team in the bubble also would like to finish the playoffs.

This news comes courtesy of Shams Charina of the Athletic, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix is reporting that The Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers have voted to end the NBA season. Lakers star Lebron James is said to have walked out of the meeting with his teammates and the Clippers following behind him.

ESPN Adrain Wojnarowski reports that the vote was considered to be more about polling than an official decision being made. Wojnarowski is also saying the resumption of the playoffs is "up in the air."

There will be more discussions about the postseason on Thursday, and the three games scheduled for tomorrow are unlikely to be played. The meeting was led by Thunder guard Chris Paul (NBAPA President) and the Heat's Andre Iguodala.

Many topics were discussed, including the fallout from not finishing the season, which could include a lockout for next year. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about holding police more accountable for their actions, voting, and players using their platform.

The Thunder released a statement on Wednesday saying.

"The Thunder respects and supports our players peacefully, bringing awareness to the critical issues happening in our country"...." Our organization will continue to work relentlessly to create meaningful change."

One clear thing is that James and other players do not feel their voices are having the desired effect in seeking justice for those who killed Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. James has also recently helped start a group amid at protecting Black voting rights.

He recently told the New York Times, "We're going to give you the background of how to vote and what they're trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.