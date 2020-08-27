SI.com
InsideTheThunder
HomeNewsGame DayBluePages
Search

Thunder Vote to Continue Playing

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder has voted to continue playing this NBA season. Every other team in the bubble also would like to finish the playoffs.  

This news comes courtesy of Shams Charina of the Athletic, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix is reporting that The Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers have voted to end the NBA season.  Lakers star Lebron James is said to have walked out of the meeting with his teammates and the Clippers following behind him. 

ESPN Adrain Wojnarowski reports that the vote was considered to be more about polling than an official decision being made. Wojnarowski is also saying the resumption of the playoffs is "up in the air." 

There will be more discussions about the postseason on Thursday, and the three games scheduled for tomorrow are unlikely to be played. The meeting was led by Thunder guard Chris Paul (NBAPA President) and the Heat's Andre Iguodala. 

Many topics were discussed, including the fallout from not finishing the season, which could include a lockout for next year. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about holding police more accountable for their actions, voting, and players using their platform. 

The Thunder released a statement on Wednesday saying.

"The Thunder respects and supports our players peacefully, bringing awareness to the critical issues happening in our country"...." Our organization will continue to work relentlessly to create meaningful change."

One clear thing is that James and other players do not feel their voices are having the desired effect in seeking justice for those who killed Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. James has also recently helped start a group amid at protecting Black voting rights. 

He recently told the New York Times, "We're going to give you the background of how to vote and what they're trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Players ask coaches to leave room in determining fate of playoffs

https://www.si.com/nba/cavaliers/nba-amico/union-coaches-boycott-playoffs

erikgee08

Thunder Stands Behind Players' Decision to Sit Out Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder released a statement saying they fully support their players' decision to sit out today's game with the Houston Rockets. We'll tell you what that decision means going forward.

Erik Gee

Best Bets Thunder/Rockets

https://www.si.com/gambling/video/2020/08/26/nba-best-bets-will-lakers-eliminate-blazers-game-5

erikgee08

Thunder/Rockets Sitting Out Game Five

Shams Chrarina of the Athletic is reporting that the Thunder and Rockets will sit out game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Erik Gee

Donovan: There are Things Bigger Than Basketball

Billy Donovan doesn't shy away from the current social unrest in America. Donovan explains why he feels it's important for players' voices to be heard. We'll tell you why that's important.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Rockets Game Four Live Blog

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08

'Our Focus Shouldn't Be on Basketball'

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/26/nba-players-debate-boycott-jacob-blake-shooting-black-lives-matter

erikgee08

Donovan: Dort has an Elite Mentality

Billy Donovan explains why a guy like Lu Dort goes un-drafted. And we'll tell you why he's so embraced by Thunder fans.

Erik Gee

Westbrook and Adams go At It During a Time Out in Game Four

Russell Westbrook has always been intense and it showed on Monday when he and Steven Adams went back and forth on the sidelines. We'll tell you what their kerfuffle means to the big picture of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Erik Gee

Schroder, Dort, and Paul Come up Big in Game Four

The Oklahoma City Thunder has evened up their series with the Houston Rockets at two games apiece after a 117-114 win.

Erik Gee