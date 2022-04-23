Opinion: Josh Giddey’s Rookie Season Proved He’s a Perfect Building Block

Josh Giddey was the first draft pick of Oklahoma City’s newest era.

General manager Sam Presti alluded to it in his end of season presser, citing they were happy with their first draft in their newly found direction.

Luck wasn’t on Oklahoma City’s side in the first go-around, as they landed the sixth overall pick with a fairly high chance at landing a pick within the top five.

But Presti and his team made the most of it, grabbing 6-foot-8 guard Josh Giddey, who spent his prior season playing in Australia’s NBL.

Giddey’s game, much like LaMelo Ball’s, was easily translatable to the NBA. In his rookie season, he averaged 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He wasn’t overly efficient, just 41% from the field and 26% from three, but he certainly had his moments.

Giddey’s ranged shot was easily his biggest issue, as he shot 49% from within the arc.

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

Giddey isn’t an overly flashy player scoring the basketball. He struggled with ranged shooting and doesn’t have a phenomenal first step. But his basketball IQ, rebounds and elite-level passing make him a perfect connecting piece to kickstart OKC’s rebuild.

Giddey is likely to make those around him better in his NBA career, and is an extremely valuable former draftee heading into the second draft.

With interior presence Chet Holmgren, creationist Paolo Banchero and sharpshooting Jabari Smith Jr. as the likely targets, Giddey has the potential to make each of them better in their own way.

Even if OKC against lands outside the top three to four, he’s going to be invaluable to the development of players like Keegan Murray, Jalen Duren, Shaedon Sharpe and more.

Regardless of who the Thunder select, help is on the way for a team eager to show the league what they’re made of.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 17.

