Skip to main content

Opinion: Josh Giddey’s Rookie Season Proved He’s a Perfect Building Block

Josh Giddey was the perfect selection to kickstart OKC's resurgence.

Josh Giddey was the first draft pick of Oklahoma City’s newest era.

General manager Sam Presti alluded to it in his end of season presser, citing they were happy with their first draft in their newly found direction.

Luck wasn’t on Oklahoma City’s side in the first go-around, as they landed the sixth overall pick with a fairly high chance at landing a pick within the top five.

But Presti and his team made the most of it, grabbing 6-foot-8 guard Josh Giddey, who spent his prior season playing in Australia’s NBL.

Giddey’s game, much like LaMelo Ball’s, was easily translatable to the NBA. In his rookie season, he averaged 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He wasn’t overly efficient, just 41% from the field and 26% from three, but he certainly had his moments.

Giddey’s ranged shot was easily his biggest issue, as he shot 49% from within the arc.

Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Giddey isn’t an overly flashy player scoring the basketball. He struggled with ranged shooting and doesn’t have a phenomenal first step. But his basketball IQ, rebounds and elite-level passing make him a perfect connecting piece to kickstart OKC’s rebuild.

Giddey is likely to make those around him better in his NBA career, and is an extremely valuable former draftee heading into the second draft.

With interior presence Chet Holmgren, creationist Paolo Banchero and sharpshooting Jabari Smith Jr. as the likely targets, Giddey has the potential to make each of them better in their own way.

Even if OKC against lands outside the top three to four, he’s going to be invaluable to the development of players like Keegan Murray, Jalen Duren, Shaedon Sharpe and more.

Regardless of who the Thunder select, help is on the way for a team eager to show the league what they’re made of.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 17.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Lindy Waters III
News

Thunder in Review: Giving Prospects Opportunity Down the Stretch

By Inside The Thunder Staff1 hour ago
Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Vit Krejci

By Ross Lovelace4 hours ago
Sam Presti Exit Interview | Part 2
News

Key Oklahoma City Thunder Offseason Dates to Know

By Sam Lane8 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Cleveland Cavaliers
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Kenrich Williams

By Chris Becker23 hours ago
AJ Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Grab Duke Duo

By Derek ParkerApr 22, 2022
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Sam Presti Reactions to 'Tanking' Allegations

By Christine ButterfieldApr 22, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

A Look at End of Season NBA2K Ratings for the Thunder

By Sam LaneApr 22, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder In Review: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Emphatic Return

By Nick CrainApr 22, 2022