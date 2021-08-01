Potential Thunder Target Zach Collins to Become Free Agent

Blazers forward Zach Collins, who has reportedly been linked to the Thunder, is set to become a free agent.

Blazers’ forward Zach Collins, who has been linked to the Thunder, is set to become a free agent, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said.

To retain Collins, the Blazers would’ve needed to extend a $7M qualifying offer.

Collins is reportedly a target for Oklahoma City, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The Spurs, Raptors and Pelicans are also said to be interested the forward.

Collins will be entering his fourth year in the league. He played only 11 games last season due to injury.

He’s averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in his three-year career with Portland. In 2020, he averaged 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds before getting injured.

Oklahoma City currently has recently acquired Derrick Favors as its lone big man on the team. Despite both being smaller, Collins could also function as a center if need be.

