Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Breaks Down His Fit With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

With their backcourt of the future being built out, the OKC Thunder have two jumbo guards who can do it all.

With the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old prospect out of Australia, he stands at 6-foot-9 and projects to be a perfect fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.

With two extremely tall guards who are both unselfish and brilliant offensively, OKC could have one of the most exciting young guard duos on their roster for years to come.

On Saturday, during a press conference introducing the Thunder rookies, Thunder GM Sam Presti spoke on the fit of Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander.

"His size and the ability to process the game and see the game. I think he's a basketball player more than anything," Presti on Saturday. "I think it's also a credit to Shai, because of the way that he approaches the game, you know, he makes it possible for us to kind of envision the ability to play a really team-based game where the ball is moving and there's multiple people making decisions, you know, simultaneously with or without the ball. So I think it's great fit."

This was clearly something Presti thought through extensively before selecting Giddey at No. 6 overall. While the Thunder were in a position where they needed to draft the best available prospect regardless of position, the guy they pair in the backcourt with their best player is extremely important to get right.

Giddey gave his thoughts on Saturday as well in regards to the fit alongside Gilgeous-Alexander. He mentioned how much it will help him playing alongside another ball handler.

"I mean, when I was in Australia I didn't really play with another point guard, I had the ball in my hands 90 percent of the time just because our two and three were just so non-ball dribbling and more spot up guys," said Giddey.

Even outside of fit, he's extremely happy to be playing with a player of Gilgous-Alexander's caliber. Over the next handful of seasons, the guard duo will grow together and help each other develop.

"Playing with a guy like Shai, I'm really excited," said the Australian star. "It obviously takes the pressure off me to handle the ball all the time. I'm really excited, he's obviously an all-star level talent, he's a young guy as well with a bright future in the league. So I think playing the game is going to enhance my game."

Thunder fans will get a first look at Giddey in a Thunder uniform in about a week when he steps onto the court in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League.