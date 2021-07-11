Report: Thunder to Pay Vit Krejci's Zaragoza Termination Clause
Oklahoma City is determined to evaluate as much talent as possible, and those plans still include Vit Krejci.
The Thunder, according to a report from Heraldo, will be paying Krejci’s termination clause in his contract with Casademont Zaragoza.
That will allow Krejci to play for Oklahoma City, specifically their G-League affiliate the Oklahoma City Blue, according to the report.
The 21-year-old was drafted No. 37 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. His rights were later traded to OKC.
At 6-foot-8, Krejci has unique size for a guard, and has displayed several valuable attributes internationally.
Krejci spend the first four years of his professional basketball career with Zaragoza.