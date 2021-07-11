Report: Thunder to Pay Vit Krejci's Zaragoza Termination Clause

Oklahoma City will reportedly pay out Vit Krejci's Zaragoza termination clause, allowing the 6-foot-8 prospect to join the team.

Oklahoma City is determined to evaluate as much talent as possible, and those plans still include Vit Krejci.

The Thunder, according to a report from Heraldo, will be paying Krejci’s termination clause in his contract with Casademont Zaragoza.

That will allow Krejci to play for Oklahoma City, specifically their G-League affiliate the Oklahoma City Blue, according to the report.

The 21-year-old was drafted No. 37 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. His rights were later traded to OKC.

At 6-foot-8, Krejci has unique size for a guard, and has displayed several valuable attributes internationally.

Krejci spend the first four years of his professional basketball career with Zaragoza.