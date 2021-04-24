Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal prove to be too much for Oklahoma City, quieting the Thunder 129-109

Behind a 37-point triple-double, Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City to hand his former team their 13th straight loss

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for just the second time in foreign colors, this time leading the Washington Wizards into the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Though he didn’t face a single member of the Thunder he suited up with on Friday night, the former OKC star logged another triple-double, this time racking up 37 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to hand Oklahoma City their 13th straight loss 129-109.

Box Score via NBA.com

After a back-and-forth first half which saw the Wizards head to the break up just two points, the streaking Washington squad opened up the third quarter on a 15-3 scoring run to distance themselves from the young Thunder, winning their seventh straight game.

“Defensively I feel like we didn’t make our job,” rookie point guard Theo Maledon said of the third quarter woes after the game. “I felt like we didn’t come as locked in as we (were) before, and obviously with those players, as soon as you give them a little air they’re going to take it and take advantage of it.

“Plus on our side offensively we struggled. We had some good looks but didn’t make them and that’s how that run was created.”

The star power of the Wizards proved to be too much for the Thunder, as Bradley Beal tacked on 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting to bolster Westbrook’s 37.

Battling Westbrook, Maledon led the way for Oklahoma City. Scoring a team-high 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, the rookie looked unfazed by Westbrook’s big night.

“A lot of the season has been about trying to create advantages for (Maledon) so that he can play-make,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after the game. “We’ve encouraged him in every facet of his offensive game to be aggressive. I thought he did that from the get-go tonight.

“He’s really stepping into those shots with confidence and it’s really opening his game up.”

Maledon said he’s working toward continuing to beat defenses with his pull-up jumper as he hurt the Wizards with it multiple times on Friday.

“(Washington) gave me some space to pull up off the dribble, so I took advantage of it and that’s something I’ve got to keep adding to my arsenal in the future,” he said.

Theo Maledon dazzled despite the loss, falling two assists short of a double-double Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Close to a double-double himself, Maledon also dished out eight assists, grabbed two rebounds, a steal and a block, all while only turning the ball over two times to complete his good all-around performance. His command of the offense helped free up space for others, allowing Isaiah Roby to dominate as a small-ball big. The former Nebraska Cornhusker added 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the OKC bench.

“Theo’s been great. He came in this year already mature for his age,” Roby said after the game. “I think he’s just been able to find his spots even better on offense, and defensively I think he’s been doing a lot better job of guarding as well.”

Returning to the lineup after missing a pair of games with a hip strain, Luguentz Dort’s 20-point scoring streak ended at three games. Finishing with 18 points, Dort appeared to be in rhythm early, before falling off and finishing 5-of-15 from the floor.

Despite three of the last six games, Dort said he’s just relied on his shotmaking to keep his hot streak rolling.

Lu Dort fell two points shy of his fourth straight 20-point game against Washington Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

“I just got to play the right way, and when I get open looks just take the shot and be confident,” he said. “That’s just the way I play.”

All while drawing the unsavory assignment of guarding Beal on the defensive end of the floor, Dort stayed aggressive, getting to the free throw line seven times and converting all seven attempts. The second year guard from Arizona State also added eight rebounds, an assist an a block, continuing to be the Thunder workhorse in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City returns to action on Monday evening when they head back to the east coast to face the second place Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off from the City of Brotherly Love is slated for 6 p.m. central time, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma.