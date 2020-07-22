InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Sam Presti Says Billy Donovan Should Get Consideration for Coach of the Year

Erik Gee

Sam Presti opened his media availability by saying Billy Donovan deserves consideration as NBA coach of the year.  Presti also says he and Donovan will meet after the season to discuss the coach's future with the team. 

While all seems positive, Presti stopped short of saying that Donovan would be back next season. The Thunder is not an organization that usually campaigns for awards; however, Presti is also a big fan Dennis Schroder and would like to see him get votes for the sixth man of the year. 

I asked Presti if there was any chance the league could start next season in the bubble., he said there would not be 30 teams in Orlando, and if the NBA had to utilize campuses there would probably be two locations. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Gear Up for Friday Scrimmage vs. Boston

We'll tell you what Billy Donovan had to say about the Thunder's upcoming scrimmage and why it looks like Andre Roberson Will Play.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Down Thunder's Death Lineup

Shai Gilgous-Alexander breaks down Oklahoma City's closing lineup that feature's three ball-handlers.

Erik Gee

How Will Lack of Crowds Affect Referees

Steven Adams says there will be more technical fouls called because players like to talk behind officials' backs.

Erik Gee

Thunder, Celtics Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have their first Scrimmage of the restart on Friday when they face the Boston Celtics. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan hopes to get out of his players and where you can see all the action.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams: "This is not Syria" "We're living in a Bloody Resort."

Steven Adams provides perspective on life inside the bubble and tell us how he is going to celebrate his birthday.

Erik Gee

Ferguson and Schroder Have Support of the Thunder

Thunder players had some tough decisions to make when deciding to play or not during the NBA restart.

Erik Gee

Hiatus Gives Roberson a Better Chance of Playing

While fans may not have enjoyed the NBA shut down the time off may have given Andre Roberson a better chance to play for the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Practices, Physical, Intense

As the Thunder gets ready for the restart of the season the competition in practice is getting intense. Plus and update on Nerlens Noel.

Erik Gee

Noel Tweaks Ankle, Bazley Gets Time at Center

According to Billy Donovan Nerlens Noel is suffering from a "tweaked ankle". While he's been resting Darius Bazley is getting time at the five spot.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Uses Media Availability to Discuss the Impact of C.T. Vivian and John Lewis

Chris Paul used his media availability to discuss the impact C.T. Vivian and John Lewis made in the American Civil Rights Movement.

Erik Gee