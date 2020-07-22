Video: Sam Presti Says Billy Donovan Should Get Consideration for Coach of the Year

Sam Presti opened his media availability by saying Billy Donovan deserves consideration as NBA coach of the year. Presti also says he and Donovan will meet after the season to discuss the coach's future with the team.

While all seems positive, Presti stopped short of saying that Donovan would be back next season. The Thunder is not an organization that usually campaigns for awards; however, Presti is also a big fan Dennis Schroder and would like to see him get votes for the sixth man of the year.

I asked Presti if there was any chance the league could start next season in the bubble., he said there would not be 30 teams in Orlando, and if the NBA had to utilize campuses there would probably be two locations.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa