Sam Presti's Superstore: Now Open For Business

Due to the Oklahoma City Thunder holding a record stash of 19 first-round picks and 19 second-round picks across the next seven drafts, there’s bound to be some overstock.

OKC’s clearance rack suits franchises of all aspirations as with center Derrick Favors, contenders can help make their push while with guard Theo Maledon, team’s can prepare for the future.

Favors, age 30, is no longer in prime condition – however, he’s still a viable option come playoff time.

The 6-foot-9 forward was initially brought to Oklahoma City at the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft. Ever since, he’s aided a young frontcourt with his old school play. In averaging 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over 34 games with the Thunder, Favors has proven he’s still got it as both a rebounder and a screen setter up top. Above else, he’s also shown a knack in the midrange, shooting 60.0% between 10-and-14 feet.

Under a one-and-one deal that pays Favors $9.7 million this season and $10.1 million the next, if picked up, the price to pick up the veteran could be seen as steep. The equalizer to this is that if a contender needs a salary filler via trade, or is in need of big man support – Favors is a top option for cheap.

Theo Maledon is much different from the typical clearance options.

Following a rookie campaign that saw the guard lead the team in minutes, the former second-round pick has fallen into the rotation abyss as slotted behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Ty Jerome – playing time has been feeble.

In all, he’s etched 111 minutes since the start of the calendar year.

Maledon sources rebuilding franchises a premier buy low purchase as the guard’s crafty passing ability, pick-and-roll play, and hot-and-cold off-ball ability make him an intriguing project at 20 years old.

The potential has always remained with the 6-foot-5 combo guard, as when given the light of day on the Blue, he’s starred averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. But, with the Thunder not having minutes to spare – he could be a sneaky grab for a young frontcourt piece, or a pick.