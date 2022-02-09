Sam Presti's Superstore: Now Open For Business
As the clock approaches 24 hours until the heralded NBA Trade Deadline – the marketplace has been booming.
With deals involving Norman Powell, CJ McCollum, Domantas Sabonis, and Tyrese Haliburton making waves this week, franchises have elected to fill, or empty, their carts in pursuit of the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Despite this onslaught of moves, the market for contention is still ripe – and with the Oklahoma City Thunder – they are open for business.
Under the guidance of GM Sam Presti, respective shoppers have always been welcomed in. Whether it be an offseason trade, salary dump, or a draft-day deal, the 44-year-old is always on the lookout to stock the shelves.
Welcome to Sam Presti’s Superstore.
The Bin
Unlike last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have no free samples out for the taking. Everything comes with its own price.
When in the checkout line, quick snacks and delicate sweets tend to sweep the shelves. These purchases come from a place of impulse, as with a low cost of a dollar and immediate gratification coming your way, it’s well worth the price.
Isaiah Roby is a chocolate bar, but he’s as high quality as it gets.
Roby, age 24, has suffered a major decline from last season in play, as with rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl snagging his previous starting gig in November and veterans in Mike Muscala and Derrick Favors filling in the rotational gashes come December, the former Cornhusker has hardly been at the display case.
The forward has appeared in a mere 18 of 53 games this season, posting 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds across 13.7 minutes.
Don’t be fooled though, he’s worth far more than the price scan.
Despite minimal NBA play this season, Roby's “small-ball” excellence has worn off in the G League. In a trio of Winter Showcase appearances, the forward placed 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds at the five, while dropping 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 10 regular-season games for the OKC Blue. From three, he’s shot 50% in the G.
Realistically, a Roby trade would be fairly far-fetched as the Thunder organization has come to love versatile players, such as the 24-year-old. But, with the forward failing to tally minutes, a team could attempt to take on the forward for extra evaluation.
Clearance Rack
Due to the Oklahoma City Thunder holding a record stash of 19 first-round picks and 19 second-round picks across the next seven drafts, there’s bound to be some overstock.
OKC’s clearance rack suits franchises of all aspirations as with center Derrick Favors, contenders can help make their push while with guard Theo Maledon, team’s can prepare for the future.
Favors, age 30, is no longer in prime condition – however, he’s still a viable option come playoff time.
The 6-foot-9 forward was initially brought to Oklahoma City at the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft. Ever since, he’s aided a young frontcourt with his old school play. In averaging 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over 34 games with the Thunder, Favors has proven he’s still got it as both a rebounder and a screen setter up top. Above else, he’s also shown a knack in the midrange, shooting 60.0% between 10-and-14 feet.
Under a one-and-one deal that pays Favors $9.7 million this season and $10.1 million the next, if picked up, the price to pick up the veteran could be seen as steep. The equalizer to this is that if a contender needs a salary filler via trade, or is in need of big man support – Favors is a top option for cheap.
Theo Maledon is much different from the typical clearance options.
Following a rookie campaign that saw the guard lead the team in minutes, the former second-round pick has fallen into the rotation abyss as slotted behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Ty Jerome – playing time has been feeble.
In all, he’s etched 111 minutes since the start of the calendar year.
Maledon sources rebuilding franchises a premier buy low purchase as the guard’s crafty passing ability, pick-and-roll play, and hot-and-cold off-ball ability make him an intriguing project at 20 years old.
The potential has always remained with the 6-foot-5 combo guard, as when given the light of day on the Blue, he’s starred averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. But, with the Thunder not having minutes to spare – he could be a sneaky grab for a young frontcourt piece, or a pick.
New Releases
While the Oklahoma City Thunder don't have All-Star candidates lining the end caps, they do hold top-of-the-line options for those working on a budget.
Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala headline the Thunder’s inventory.
Kenrich Williams is a gaming console's hottest release. With no online editions up for grabs and a resale value far past its base price, there’s bound to be scalpers forming a line.
But, that type of attention is nothing new with Presti, nor with Williams in the trade market.
Entering last season’s deadline, Williams paved the way as one of Oklahoma City’s biggest commodities. In his pre-deadline stats, he carried a 41.7% three-point clip, 1.7 deflections, and had a red-hot February. With this, Presti caught some interest in sending out the guard. He elected not to.
There’s a reason why that was the case. Simply put, under his three-year, $6 million deal, there was no incentive to trade the guard for potato chips – that same practice should carry into this season.
As a hot option, Williams has asserted himself as one of the better 3-and-D bench performers while also playing on a paltry $2 million deal. That’s way below his pay grade, and playoff contenders are all for it.
With averages of 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on a 36.7% three-point clip, the undrafted guard has lived up to the two-way test for the second-consecutive year, meaning there’s no fluke here.
Bringing in Williams may come difficult without an up-and-coming prospect or a first-round pick in a one-for-one package. But, a fee like that is warranted for championship hopefuls.
Mike Muscala is a retro console driven back into demand by nostalgia. The product was always good, but everyone forgot about it, until now.
From playing in the Patriot League to being recruited by Sam Presti at his own house in Minnesota, Muscala has an interesting path as a pro. As a nine-year veteran, the 6-foot-10 big has been around the block. But, his devotion towards Oklahoma City has been evident.
So has his devotion towards the game.
This season, the Bucknell product has been a microwave in Bricktown logging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in a 13.8-minute slate with the team. In his 43 games, he has shot 42.9% from deep while playing more points than minutes in five games.
As a prototypical stretch five, Muscala is a dream budget piece for contenders as his ability to stretch the floor on a $3.5 million pay grade is unheard of for his position.
An offer for the 30-year-old veteran would likely come as a throw-in for a large-scale deal involving contenders or mark a similar return to that of George Hill in the last trade cycle.
The one potential caveat in dealing Muscala comes with the loyalty held between both player and organization lines. As a result, it wouldn’t be all too shocking to allow the big a voice in potential destinations, or if he should be dealt at all.
Ultimately, Muscala would provide any team he lands on production. So, if a package deal sends the veteran off to a contender, expect success. But, in a similar fashion, don’t be surprised if the 30-year-old sticks around past the deadline and continues his uber-efficiency off the bench.
Sam Presti’s Superstore closes at 3 p.m. ET, February 10. Who’s next in line?
