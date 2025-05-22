Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Discusses Mark Daigneault's Impact After Winning MVP
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw its third different MVP in 12 years on Wednesday as superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brought home the hardware.
Oklahoma City has fostered a great enviorment for development over the years and one of its best success stories is Gilgeous-Alexander. Acquired via the Paul George trade with the LA Clippers, the Kentucky product's arrival in Bricktown was overshadowed by the historic draft assets Sam Presti netted in the swap.
From that day, the 26-year-old continued to progress, going from fun young player, to borderline All-Star, to a staple in the mid-winter classic. Now, for three straight seasons he has finished in top-five of MVP voting. This year, he finally bagged teh honor.
As the team progressed, and its star, so did Oklahoma City's head coach, Mark Daigneault. Last season's Coach of the Year has helped foster growth in Gilgeous-Alexander. Something the MVP discussed at his press conference on Wednesday.
"Yes. Mark [Daigneault] is -- I'm going to be nice. Mark is insane. Now, he's insane in the best way possible. He is so annoying with how particular he is with, like, little things. He's so -- I'm trying to find the words. He's so focused on the things that matter, and he does not let those slip no matter what. And it doesn't matter if it's raining outside, sunny outside, I just had 100 points, if I just had two points. He holds me to a standard that never wavers, and that mentality has helped me not only in my game and as a basketball player but as a leader for sure," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I now know what it takes to, like, lead the right way. He's helped me in tremendous ways with that. That's helped me become a better player for sure. Thanks, Coach."
The Oklahoma City will resume the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 7:30 PM CT. The Thunder will hold a pregame ceremony to hand over the Most Valuable Player Trophy to Gilgeous-Alexander just before tip-off.