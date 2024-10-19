Inside The Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Been One of NBA’s Best Shooters in Preseason

Oklahoma City’s star is finding his stroke from the outside.

Ross Lovelace

Oct 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a three point basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a big time jump every season he has been in the NBA. He started as a promising young player that could help the Thunder turn things around, became a bonafide star averaging over 30 points per game, and committed to becoming a two-way force. Now, we’re starting to see a new development in his game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has never been a bad shooter, but outside shooting certainly hasn’t been his calling card. He has made his money around the rim and in the midrange with a handful of triples sprinkled in. In 2022-23, SGA averaged 31.4 points per game while taking just 2.5 triples, and in 2023-24, he averaged 30.1 points and attempted 3.6 3-pointers.

His 3-point percentage dipped to 35.3% as Oklahoma City rose to the top of the Western Conference, and it didn’t slow the team down whatsoever. Nearly every other aspect of his game is considered elite.

Gilgeous-Alexander might never be a volume shooter from downtown, but if preseason is any indication, there’s a real reason to believe he has turned the corner.

During Oklahoma City’s preseason action, Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the entire NBA in 3-point percentage. The Thunder’s MVP candidate is shooting a red hot 63.6% from long range. He has looked much more comfortable in his catch-and-shoot opportunities and has a much more natural looking jumper. It’s hard to rework mechanics in the offseason, but it’s clear that Gilgeous-Alexander’s jumper looks cleaner.

His outside shooting leap would help Oklahoma City’s offense elevate to a new level. If Gilgeous-Alexander turns into an elite outside shooter, there’s not much left to improve on — and that’s a perfect problem to have for the Thunder.

