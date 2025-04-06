Social Media Reacts to Lakers' Blowout of OKC Thunder
On Sunday afternoon, the Thunder and Lakers met in Oklahoma City for their second matchup of the season.
The game had few implications for Oklahoma City, who has long had the No. 1 seed locked up. Los Angeles, however, is amid a fiery battle in the middle of Western Conference, and the on-court product reflected those two things on Sunday.
The Lakers took it OKC early and never looked back, coasting on a historically efficient shooting night to win 126-99. Luka Doncic got nearly anything he wanted offensively, adding a quick 30 points in just 36 minutes. Austin Reaves followed with 20, and LeBron James 19.
It was the Thunder’s first back-to-back loss of the season, as they were crushed by 14 points in Houston just days ago. Having suffered two losses in a row, both by double-digits, no less, social media certainly had reactions.
Here’s how Twitter, now known as X, reacted to the game:
The Lakers and Thunder face off again on Tuesday in OKC.