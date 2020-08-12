Adams and Noel Questionable

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable for tonight's game with the Miami Heat. Adams is dealing with a lower left leg contusion, and Noel is still nursing a sprained right ankle.

Adams has missed the Thunder's last three games while Noel was on the sidelines for the matchups with the Suns and Wizards. The Thunder has been outrebounded and outscored in the paint in all three games Adams has missed.

Adams is averaging 11 points and nine rebounds per game, Noel 7.5 and 5. Oklahoma City is a half-game ahead of the Jazz for fifth in the West and game be the Rockets for fourth with two seeding games left to play.

Schroder Back In The Bubble

In case you missed it, Dennis Schroder returned to the bubble yesterday afternoon. Schroder posted a video from his Instagram account showing his room at the Grand Floridian.

A Thunder spokesperson confirmed via text that Schroder is, in fact, back in the bubble. He will have to go through a mandatory four-day quarantine, the earliest he will be available is the first game of the playoffs.

No Groupies In the Bubble

In a memo sent to players, the NBA is asking for proof of an "established pre-existing, personal and known relationship" for any guest who will enter the bubble before the start of the conference semifinals. According to ESPN the NBA and it's Players' Association has negotiated a deal to keep the bubble family

Any extracurricular actives players want to be involved in must wait till the season is over.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.