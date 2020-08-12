InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Adams and Noel Questionable

Erik Gee

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable for tonight's game with the Miami Heat. Adams is dealing with a lower left leg contusion, and Noel is still nursing a sprained right ankle. 

Adams has missed the Thunder's last three games while Noel was on the sidelines for the matchups with the Suns and Wizards. The Thunder has been outrebounded and outscored in the paint in all three games Adams has missed. 

Adams is averaging 11 points and nine rebounds per game, Noel 7.5 and 5. Oklahoma City is a half-game ahead of the Jazz for fifth in the West and game be the Rockets for fourth with two seeding games left to play. 

Schroder Back In The Bubble 

In case you missed it, Dennis Schroder returned to the bubble yesterday afternoon. Schroder posted a video from his Instagram account showing his room at the Grand Floridian. 

A Thunder spokesperson confirmed via text that Schroder is, in fact, back in the bubble. He will have to go through a mandatory four-day quarantine, the earliest he will be available is the first game of the playoffs. 

No Groupies In the Bubble

In a memo sent to players, the NBA is asking for proof of an "established pre-existing, personal and known relationship" for any guest who will enter the bubble before the start of the conference semifinals. According to ESPN the NBA and it's Players' Association has negotiated a deal to keep the bubble family  

Any extracurricular actives players want to be involved in must wait till the season is over.  

 Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Schroder Back in the Bubble

Dennis Schroder returns to Orlando. We'll tell you when you can expect to see him on the court.

Erik Gee

Is the Thunder Playoff Ready?

With two seeding games left the Thunder look to fine tune before the playoffs start.

Erik Gee

Top Breakout Players in NBA Bubble

erikgee08

Short-Handed Thunder no Match for Red Hot Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder sat three of their starters for Monday's game vs. Phoenix. We'll tell you what the bright spots were in the Thunders 128-101 defeat.

Erik Gee

Bazley Shines as Thunder Rout Wizards

Darius Bazley has a career-high as the Thunder rout Washington 121-103. We'll tell you what the star of the game had to say about his performance.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08

Thunder/Suns Live Blog

Join the conversation this afternoon by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Suns Preview

We're breaking down the Thunder's matchup with the Suns, giving you some key things to look for in today's game.

Erik Gee

Devin Booker Has Put the NBA on Notice

erikgee08

Thunder/Wizards Live Game Blog

Give us your opinion on today's game by clicking the comment box.

Erik Gee

Muscala and Adams Back, Roberson Out, no Timetable for Schroder

Billy Donovan Says Mike Muscala and Steven Adams will be back for Today's game with Washington while Andre Roberson will rest and there is still no timetable for Dennis Schroder's Return.

Erik Gee