Projecting OKC's Starting Lineup Ahead of the 2021-22 Season

After the draft and free agency, the dust has about settled on the Thunder roster at the top.

The picture is growing more clear for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With free agency settling down and the news of Kemba Walker’s contract buyout, the path has been cleared for the Thunder’s young stars to take center stage in the starting lineup.

The main question to be answered is who will play center for the Thunder, and the answer to that question may not yet be on the roster.

OKC does have some stylistic flexibly between Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala, as Favors represents a more traditional center and Muscala brings the ability for the Thunder to stretch the floor and create more space for their dynamic guards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort should be locks for the starting five. After extending his contract for five more years with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander looks to continue his ascent to an All-Star caliber player in 2021, and his Canadian running mate in Dort will hope to continue the offensive success he found late last year along with continuing to guard at a high level.

Sam Presti’s most recent lottery pick, 6-foot-8 Australian guard Josh Giddey, should slot into the lineup between Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort.

Giddey wasn’t afforded the opportunity to play off-ball much in the NBL, but he should learn quickly beside Gilgeous-Alexander as they share the load initiating the offense for OKC this season.

Darius Bazley will also look to build on his strong finish to the season rolling out as the power forward for the Thunder in what is a massive year for the former New Balance intern. Bazley has shown flashes, but he needs to start putting it all together on a more consistent basis if he wants to continue to be a piece Oklahoma City builds around into the future.

Finally, Favors should get the nod, again assuming no more centers are brought in, from the jump. Even though he’s not a piece that will likely put any team over the top, Favors is a solid professional and will serve the Thunder well as they continue to try and build their roster ahead of another rebuilding season in 2021.

Projected Starters: