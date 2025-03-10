Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's Statement Win Over the Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City made its statement on Sunday afternoon.
Against the former 2023 NBA Champions, Oklahoma City throttled a Denver Nuggets team at home by 24 points behind a terrific MVP-worthy performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Forty points on his accord paired with 26 from Jalen Williams, taking the rebound battle and outclassing the Nuggest in virtually every stat category, there was a lot learned about Oklahoma City in this one. Though, both of these teams will stay in Oklahoma City again for a rematch the day after on Monday, where we'll truly learn if the Thunder is able to hammer its dominance as one of the premier teams in the conference.
Until then, let's take a look at three takeaways from Sunday's game:
Big Thunder Lineup Paying Off
Since Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren have been healthy congruently, head coach Mark Daigneault has made it a point to start the game with its two-big lineup.
That was surely a necessity in this bout against Denver, as the Nuggets sit as a top-five rebounding team in the league, and the Thunder was able to nullify them in that category en route to its victory. Despite 28 rebounds combined by Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., a team effort by the starting lineup on the boards drowned that out on Oklahoma City's side.
Eleven boards from Hartenstein, nine from Williams and eight apiece from Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder forged an eight-rebound advantage by the time the game was all said and done. This left Oklahoma City with several additional opportunities, as well as the Thunder winning the turnover battle 5-7 did.
OKC's Stout Defense
It's clear, the Thunder's defense is its strong point, and that's a wonderful place to be for a young squad.
Anytime a team keeps it as close as the Nuggets did down the stretch, Oklahoma City's defense constantly has a high chance to keep the team in the game. That was the case and this one, and much more, as the Thunder managed a 24-point win as Denver had it to as close as a one-point game near the start of the final frame.
Limiting Denver to 41.2% from the field, 30% from three, generating 14 blocks and causing seven turnovers, the Thunder's defense paved the way to victory on Sunday.
SGA's MVP Case as Strong as Ever
Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case is steadily growing, and there hasn't been a higher spike on the season than yesterday.
Against his primary competitor in Jokic, a 40-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, three-block performance along with a 24-point win against the third-seed in the West was a massive boost to his MVP credibility. As Oklahoma City sits in the top spot convincingly with a 12-game lead, it'd be hard to overlook Gilgeous-Alexander as the eventual MVP with his track record and pure talent displayed this season.
Not having more than a single game without 20 points this season is absurd, and now three games in a row with 40-plus points, Gilgeous-Alexander is close to breaking an Oklahoma City record if he records over 40 points against the Nuggets on Monday night.
It's something the Thunder hasn't seen since Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant; we all know what they achieved in an Oklahoma City uniform, but GIlgeous-Alexander arguably has a higher ceiling in the Thunder Blue.
OKC will take on Denver again at 7 p.m. on Monday night inside the Paycom Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.