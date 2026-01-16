Oklahoma Announces Whether QB John Mateer Will Return for 2026 Season

A crucial piece of Oklahoma’s puzzle is in place for 2026.

Sooners quarterback John Mateer will return next season for his fourth collegiate campaign, Oklahoma said Thursday afternoon. Mateer, 21, played three seasons with Washington State before transferring to play for the Sooners before the 2025 season.

In ‘25, Mateer posted a strong September, steering Oklahoma to a 4–0 start and generating Heisman buzz. However, he underwent hand surgery and returned to throw three interceptions in a 23–6 loss to Texas. He never quite reached his September heights again as the Sooners’ offense slackened in conference play, and Alabama eliminated Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Still, Mateer finished the year with 14 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions to go with eight rushing scores. He ranked 10th in the conference in touchdowns responsible for with 22.

The Sooners are scheduled to open ‘26 on Sept. 5 against UTEP, before heading north to meet Michigan and new coach Kyle Whittingham.

