Inside The Thunder

Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Sunday Night Loss to the Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City suffered its first loss since Chet Holmgren was sidelined to injury, and his absence was taken advantage of in the team's two-point defeat.

Nathan Aker

Nov 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) waits while officials discuss a play during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) waits while officials discuss a play during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder could only have gone so long before stumbling upon an opponent that would truly make them hurt on the glass without the team's young center in Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City found that team on Sunday evening, despite still only falling by two points inside Paycom Center.

With Luka Doncic out of the game to knee issues, the Thunder's chance to take its 12th win on the year dwindled away with PJ Washington shooting at a high clip -- much similar to the beginning of these two teams' playoff series a season ago.

While the Thunder continue to get their footing without Holmgren, the team will need to capitalize on these games where one of the best players on the floor isn't competing.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma City's two-point loss to Dallas:

SGA, JDub Go for 63 Points Combined

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been on an absolute tear as of late, and that seeped into Sunday night's contest versus the Mavericks.

A combined 63 points between the two -- 36 for Gilgeous-Alexander and 27 for Williams -- on highly efficient shooting, it was a clinic put on by the Thunder duo, but still could not hold off the Mavericks. The pair also combined for three steals and three blocks, as well as 13 assists and four trey balls.

PJ Washington Tears Up Thunder Defense, Makes Living Off the Glass

PJ Washington had himself a night on Sunday evening, supplanting the role of Doncic and taking on scoring responsibilities to see him post 27 points on 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from three, as well as making all of his 10 free throw attempts.

More than that though, Washington put up a career-high 17 rebounds against the Thunder, leading the Mavericks on that front and paving the way for Dallas to dismantle Oklahoma City in the rebounding battle.

Rebounds and Second-Chance Points Go a Long Way

As Washington led them with 17 rebounds, many others contributed on the glass with conviction for Dallas. 53 rebounds on the night abused the Thunder to its 29 boards, leading Oklahoma City to defend on several second chances which, in turn, nulled the defensive versatility which is ever so important in Holmgren's absence.

Dallas would go on to gather 18 boards to the Thunder's seven in the Mavericks' 121-119 victory.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Nathan Aker
NATHAN AKER

Nathan is a senior at the University of Oklahoma majoring in Public Relations set to graduate in May 2024. He holds experience covering multiple sports, primarily basketball, at the high school and collegiate level. 

Home/News