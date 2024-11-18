Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Sunday Night Loss to the Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder could only have gone so long before stumbling upon an opponent that would truly make them hurt on the glass without the team's young center in Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City found that team on Sunday evening, despite still only falling by two points inside Paycom Center.
With Luka Doncic out of the game to knee issues, the Thunder's chance to take its 12th win on the year dwindled away with PJ Washington shooting at a high clip -- much similar to the beginning of these two teams' playoff series a season ago.
While the Thunder continue to get their footing without Holmgren, the team will need to capitalize on these games where one of the best players on the floor isn't competing.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma City's two-point loss to Dallas:
SGA, JDub Go for 63 Points Combined
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been on an absolute tear as of late, and that seeped into Sunday night's contest versus the Mavericks.
A combined 63 points between the two -- 36 for Gilgeous-Alexander and 27 for Williams -- on highly efficient shooting, it was a clinic put on by the Thunder duo, but still could not hold off the Mavericks. The pair also combined for three steals and three blocks, as well as 13 assists and four trey balls.
PJ Washington Tears Up Thunder Defense, Makes Living Off the Glass
PJ Washington had himself a night on Sunday evening, supplanting the role of Doncic and taking on scoring responsibilities to see him post 27 points on 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from three, as well as making all of his 10 free throw attempts.
More than that though, Washington put up a career-high 17 rebounds against the Thunder, leading the Mavericks on that front and paving the way for Dallas to dismantle Oklahoma City in the rebounding battle.
Rebounds and Second-Chance Points Go a Long Way
As Washington led them with 17 rebounds, many others contributed on the glass with conviction for Dallas. 53 rebounds on the night abused the Thunder to its 29 boards, leading Oklahoma City to defend on several second chances which, in turn, nulled the defensive versatility which is ever so important in Holmgren's absence.
Dallas would go on to gather 18 boards to the Thunder's seven in the Mavericks' 121-119 victory.
