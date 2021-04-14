Three takeaways from the Thunder's 106-96 loss to the Jazz

Lu Dort got his career-high in points, the Jazz showed why they're the top team in the league and Ty Jerome continued his shooting hot streak in Utah's 106-96 win over Oklahoma City Tuesday

Luguentz Dort showed off his scoring potential, Utah showed why they're the league's best and Ty Jerome continued his scoring streak on Tuesday. Here's three takeaway's from Utah's 106-96 win over the Thunder:

Dort goes for career-high

Luguentz Dort came out a man possessed on Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 42 points in the loss.

He hit seven three-pointers.

The second-year shooting guard scored 18 points on 4-for-4 three-point shooting in the first quarter against the league-leading Jazz. He finished 7-for-11 from three-point land.

It was just his second game back from concussion protocol, as he missed seven games from late-March to early-April.

The sophomore is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 42 starts this season.

Jazz stay on top

Utah showed why they’re the NBA’s best Tuesday, withstanding Dort’s furious first quarter to bounce back for the win.

Their lead would blossom to 20 in the third quarter after being down 17 in the first.

Rudy Gobert’s defense was on full display as he blocked seven shots on the night.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 23 points. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points.

Jerome continues hot-streak

Ty Jerome continued his hot scoring streak on Tuesday.

The second-year guard added 14 points off the bench, pushing his double-digit scoring streak to three games.

He finished as OKC’s second leading scorer, shooting 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Jerome is averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 assists in 20 contests with the Thunder this season.